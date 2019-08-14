BRISTOL, Va. — A three-run homer by PK Morris gave the Bluefield Blue Jays a lead they would not give up in a 7-5 win over the Bristol Pirates Tuesday night at Boyce Cox Field.
The Jays (26-27) scored the final five runs of the game to salvage the final game of the three-game series against the Pirates (26-27).
Spencer Horwitz opened the scoring for the Jays in the third inning by hitting a triple that scored Leonard Jimenez who had been hit by a pitch. It was Horwitz’s first triple in his professional career and he scored on a Davis Schneider sacrifice fly.
Gaudy Ramirez started for the Jays going one inning while giving up two runs on three hits before giving way to Felipe Castaneda who went five innings allowing one run. He struck out four and also walked four.
Luis Alvarez threw two scoreless innings of relief and Austin Havekost allowed two runs in the ninth but was able to get three outs for his third save of the season.
A bases loaded fielding error and a wild pitch brought in two insurance runs for the Jays in the ninth.
Miguel Hiraldo had three hits for the Jays along with scoring two runs and Eric Rivera had a pair of hits.
The Blue Jays will take today off before hosting the Greeneville Reds for a three-game series.
Johnson City 6, Princeton 4
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Despite managing 12 hits the Princeton Rays could not sweep the Johnson City Cardinals and only scored four runs in a loss Tuesday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
The third and ninth innings were the only turns at bat where the Rays did not get a hit. The Rays could not get the crucial hit as they went two-for-nine with runners in scoring position.
P-Rays starter Aldor Rodriguez lasted three inning giving up four runs on seven hits with four strikeouts. Vincent Byrd made his first pitching appearance for the Rays going three innings with two strikeouts and two runs allowed. Angel Felipe threw two scoreless innings with three strikeouts.
The Rays (25-28) were held scoreless until the fifth inning where consecutive singles were followed by an error on a fielder’s choice to score Yunior Martinez. The Rays top RBI man Diego Infante came through with a two-run homer, his 11th of the season.
The deficit was closed to two runs in the seventh when Jelfry Marte walked and moved to third on a single by Jake Guenther before scoring on a Nate Soria single.
Guenther led the Rays with three hits while Jhosner Vargas, Angelo Armenta and Infante each had a pair of hits against the Cardinals (28-25).
The Rays are off today before beginning an eight-game home stand with three games against the Bristol Pirates.
