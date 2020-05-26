BLUEFIELD — The loudest voice at Bowen Field has finally fallen silent.
Bluefield Blue Jays supporter Henry “Double Out” Belcher, a well-known fixture at the Appalachian League ballpark and one of minor league baseball’s colorful characters passed away on Friday night, Blue Jays officials reported.
Belcher, a retired Navy man who was believed to have been in his 70’s, suffered from a number of health issues in recent years. The cause of death was not available. He had been a fixture at Bowen Field since 1957, transferring his loyalties to the Bluefield Blue Jays after the Baltimore Orioles dropped their long-running affiliation with the local Appy League club.
“We called him ‘Double Out’ because it was his favorite saying. When there were people on base, he would scream ‘Double Out! Double Out!” said Bluefield Blue Jays General Manager Rocky Malamisura.
Beckley Register-Herald employee Wayne Gillespie is an avid Bluefield Blue Jays baseball fan who is well-acquainted with Belcher’s antics during ballgames over the years.
“He yelled for his team. He never used bad language. He never said anything bad about a player on either team. It was always the umpire,” Gillespie said. “He’d holler to the umpire about, ‘When was the last time you used Windex to wash your glasses off?’ ... stuff like that. He was loud. But that was him!”
Malamisura concurred.
“Absolutely. He would razz the umpires from the first pitch to the last pitch, whether you were winning or losing That was his calling. He had great fun doing it. And he would never, never ever attack a player,” Malamisura said.
Belcher’s notoriety was not limited to the Two Bluefields. He was the subject of a story on MiLB.com in 2016. Author Benjamin Hill wrote that Belcher was the loudest fan in the Appalachian League. In 2017, Belcher was featured in a Vice World of Sports documentary on minor league baseball.
Belcher volunteered to help the Bluefield Blue Jays with various functions on opening night. He was like a zany grandpa to the Blue Jays’ rookie league players, many of whom were still basically teenagers.
“Every year when the boys would come to down, he would buy a cake to welcome them. Every year when they left town, he would buy them a dinner before they left,” Malamisura said.
At present, the future of the the season, the franchise, and the entire league, is unsettled.
“That’s kind of ironic, isn’t it?” Malamisra said. “Doris Sue Kantor was in the office today and she made the comment that he lived for baseball. And now that we stand a chance for not having a season due to this ... coronavirus ... he passes.”
