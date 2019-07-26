BLUEFIELD — One swing of the bat from Joseph Reyes Thursday night scored more runs for the Bluefield Blue Jays than the entire game Wednesday night.
Reyes hit a towering three-run homer to right field in the second inning, his seventh of the season, to spark a seven-run inning for the Blue Jays.
“It was great to see that happen especially after yesterday’s game… When things are going well everybody is just trying to do the best they can do,” Bluefield Blue Jays manager Luis Hurtado said.
The Bluefield Blue Jays (17-18) used that second inning outburst to win 7-2 over the Pulaski Yankees (22-13) Thursday night at Bowen Field.
The win gave the Blue Jays the series victory over the Yankees who lead the Appalachian League East Division and have the best record in the league. Pulaski came to Bluefield having won ten of the last 12 games.
“For me it was a great defensive game for us. (Davis) Schneider played incredible second base today and (Miguel) Hiraldo made a good backhand play in the hole and started a good double play,” Hurtado said.
After the Reyes home run Eric Rivera and Anthony Morales were hit by pitches. Steward Berroa loaded the bases with a bunt base hit.
Rivera and Morales both scored on an infield single by Miguel Hiraldo where the second baseman had a throwing error.
A single from PK Morris scored Berroa and Hiraldo scored the seventh run on a sacrifice fly by Davis Schneider.
Pulaski reliever Sean Doyle shut the door for the following three innings with a walk the lone baserunner allowed.
In the final six innings the Jays only had three hits and were unable to score a run off two Yankees relievers.
After allowing six runs against Pulaski two weeks ago Felipe Castaneda (2-2) responded with a strong out allowing only two runs in 5 1/3 innings.
He struck out five hitters in his start and walked three while giving up five hits.
“That was a great outing by him. Today he was attacking the hitters and he got in a little trouble towards the end not commanding his fastball but his changeup working a lot,” Hurtado said.
Aldo Ovando relieved Castaneda with runners on the corners and induced a double play. He then worked out of a bases loaded, one out situation in the seventh inning with two flyouts.
The final two innings were thrown by Austin Havekost who struck out one in his scoreless outing.
With a single in the eighth it was the first multi-hit game in 11 games for Reyes who had gone on a ten-day tear but recently cooled off.
“Trying to give him the confidence every time he’s getting an at-bat that is really important for us especially with the power he has is incredible so he just needs to put the ball more in play like he did today and we’re going to have good results from him,” Hurtado said.
Struggling to string together hits the rest of the game the Jays tried to use their speed. After a walk by Berroa he stole second but was left stranded at third.
It came back to hurt the Jays in the sixth as Rivera was stealing as Morales hit a line drive to the second baseman for an easy double play to end the inning.
Hiraldo reached on a walk in the seventh with one out and stole second but was left at third.
Bluefield heads on the road to begin a three-game series with the Danville Braves today at Dan Daniel Memorial Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.