BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield Blue Jays organization is doing its part to keep the plight of the Appalachian League on the minds of the region’s congressional representatives.
Appalachian League President Dan Moushon and Bluefield Blue Jays General Manager Rocky Malamisura briefly met with West Virginia 3rd District Congresswoman Carol Miller, who was visiting in Bluefield on Tuesday. Miller’s itinerary included meetings with city officials as well as visits to the Commercialization Station, Intuit/Alorica and the Bluefield Arts Center.
“The meeting today ... we had just a 10 minute private meeting with Congresswoman Miller to discuss the sponsorship of a bill that Congress is working on,” Malamisura said.
Malamisura said Moushon will also be on hand today to meet with Virginia 9th District Congressman Morgan Griffith. The representatives of four Appalachian League teams will attend today’s meeting, he said.
“It’ll be a private meeting to discuss the future of the Appalachian League and the contraction of the 42 (Minor League Baseball) teams,” Malamisura said.
The Bluefield Blue Jays are not only considered the Appalachian League home team for Bluefield, West Virginia in Mercer County, but also of neighboring Bluefield, Virginia and adjoining Tazewell County.
The Bluefield Jays and the Princeton Rays are numbered among 42 minor league baseball teams Major League Baseball has proposed eliminating after the conclusion of the 2020 season. The two Mercer Cup rivals are the most geographically proximate teams of any in Minor League Baseball. Other Appalachian League communities in danger of losing their teams include Danville, Va., Burlington, N.C., Bristol, Va., Kingsport, Tenn., Johnson City, Tenn., Elizabethton, Tenn. and Greeneville, Tenn.
The only current Appalachian League town expected to retain a professional franchise if contraction goes forward as proposed is Pulaski, Va., which currently houses the Pulaski Yankees at historic Calfee Park. The Yankees are expected to remain in Pulaski with a team which would likely be upgraded to full season Class A status.
For the remaining MiLB communities which stand to permanently lose professional baseball, the departure of the boys of summer will invariably have substantial and lasting negative economic and cultural impact.
“Right now we’re asking everyone to contact their local legislators, both state and federal, and express their feelings to everyone about the proposed contraction,” Malamisura said.
“You think of the quality of life this provides ... (Appalachian League baseball) provides the opportunity for our kids to come out and see future big leaguers .... even hall-of-famers. That will be lost,” he said.
One alternative proposal that has been pitched by Major League Baseball to help buffer the loss of the 42 minor league teams is the creation of a “Dream League” which would not be officially part of the Major League feeder system as it currently stands but would retain some ties to the big league product.
As currently outlined, however, the price tag of a Dream Team might be more than communities like Bluefield or Princeton could afford.
“I don’t know how tenable a position that would actually be for small communities,” Malamisura said.
The Bluefield Blue Jays GM had no comment regarding what orphaned minor league communities like Bluefield and Princeton might do in the event the proposed MiLB contraction proceeds as MLB has proposed. In the meantime, he knows that there will be at least one more Appalachian League season. He remains focused on providing the best experience he can for local baseball fans.
“We have baseball in the Appalachian League for 2020 and we’re working hard to continue on. That’s about all I can tell anybody,” Malamisura said.
