BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield Blue Jays (12-9) are in first-place of the east division after a 13-9 win over the Pulaski Yankees (11-9) Wednesday night.
The tie game was broken in the eighth on a single by Addison Barger to score Angel Camacho who was the first of two Jays hit by a pitch in the inning.
PK Morris was key for Bluefield driving in four runs including a three-run homer in the third inning. It was his third home run of the season and came after consecutive singles by Barger and Leonardo Jimenez to start the inning.
Lazaro Estrada had a solid outing going until the fifth inning where he gave up a two-out grand slam to tie the game at 7. He threw 4 2/3 innings allowing seven runs on four hits with no walks but two hit batters.
In relief Juan Acosta (2-1) threw 2 1/3 scoreless innings and Aldo Ovando threw the final two innings for his first professional save.
The Jays wasted no time scoring as Camacho singled in Eric Rivera who had walked to open the game and Ryan Sloniger followed with a single to score Morris.
In the fifth Morris drove in Jimenez with a sacrifice fly and Sloniger hit a home run to left, his second of the season and third of four hits in the game.
Insurance runs came in the ninth with Barger scoring on an error and Scotty Bradley hitting a two-run single. Berroa added a two-run single to break open the game with a five run inning.
The three-series continues today at Calfee Park with first pitch at 6:30 p.m
Kingsport 11, Princeton 1
KINGSPORT, Tenn. — The Princeton Rays (10-11) only managed four hits in a lopsided loss to the Kingsport Mets (9-12) Wednesday night at Hunter Wright Stadium.
Rays leadoff hitter Brett Wisely singled to left and moved to second on a wild pitch before Jelfry Marte advanced him another base with a groundout. Nick Schnell drove in Wisely with a single to left.
After the first inning the Rays only had two hits with one coming in the fifth by Luis Leon to extend his hitting streak to 12 games and a single in the seventh by Diego Infante.
Rays starter Christian Fernandez (0-1) struggled on the mound allowing four runs in 3 1/3 innings on five hits.
The Rays will hope to bounce back today in the second game of the series with first pitch at 6:30 p.m.
