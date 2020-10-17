PARKERSBURG — In lockstep with a very imperfect pandemic year, the Bluefield Beavers’ perfect season ended Friday night in the far-off Mid-Ohio Valley.
The Big Red of Parkersburg High School lived up to its nickname, holding off Bluefield 29-8 on the home team’s senior night at Stadium Field.
Twenty-nine autumns had come and gone since the schools had met for a football game.
Bluefield (4-1), playing without several usual starters, got 76 rushing yards from freshman Amir Hairston, boosted by a 65-yard dash to the goal line late in the first quarter. But the passing game had serious trouble getting untracked for the Beavers, who entered the game ranked atop Class AA.
The Big Red (4-2), unranked in Class AAA, a saw their first series quickly ended by an interception snatched by Jason Flack after the Beavers’ rush flushed 6-foot-3 quarterback Bryson Singer out of the pocket. But the home team’s second possession lasted 10 plays and covered 80 yards, ending with a 28-yard scoring pass from Singer to slot man Carter King.
Hairston’s long scoring run got Bluefield on the board. The visitors took a brief 8-7 lead when BHS quarterback Carson Deeb tossed a pass that deflected off a Parkersburg defensive back and was grabbed out of the air by sophomore lineman Bryce Gamble for a two-point conversion.
That would be the Beavers’ high-water mark of the evening. Three snaps later, King hauled in his second scoring pass, and a two-point conversion pass gave the Big Red a 15-8 lead. There would not be another score until the final period, when Parkersburg added 14 points via a Singer touchdown pass and the quarterback’s 4-yard scoring run.
Singer ended with 116 yards rushing and 106 passing the ball. Deeb was 7-for-20 passing for 95 yards, but four sacks resulted in negative-21 yards in his rushing column.
Bluefield managed 79 net rushing yards and 107 passing against a punishing Parkersburg defensive unit. The Big Red had 305 yards of total offense.
The home team fumbled the ball seven times, losing three of the loose balls, in addition to the first-quarter interception.
Bluefield was hampered by 10 accepted penalties for 63 yards. Parkersburg was flagged twice for 20 yards.
The Beavers are scheduled to host their final regular-season game of 2020 next Friday. Oak Hill High School (2-1), playing football in Class AAA this season, is scheduled to provide the opposition in Mitchell Stadium, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. The Red Devils were ranked fifth in the triple-A column going into this weekend.
At Stadium Field
Bluefield.............8 0 0 0 — 8
Parkersburg......15 0 0 14 — 29
First Quarter
PHS — Carter King 28 pass from Bryson Singer (Casey Stanley kick), 2:23
BHS — Amir Hairson 65 run (Bryce Gamble pass from Carson Deeb), 2:05
PHS — King 15 pass from Singer (Jordan Martin pass from Singer), 0:47
Fourth Quarter
PHS — Aaron Kupfner 6 pass from Singer (Stanley kick), 11:18
PHS — Singer 4 run (Stanley kick), 5:23
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — BHS, Jaeon Flack 5-21, Amir Hairston 6-76, Carson Deeb 10-(-21), Brandon Wiley 2-13, Jacob Martin 2-8, Shawn Mitchell 3-0, Ryker Brown 1-(-3), Team 2-(-15). PHS, Xadrian Snodgrass 9-37, Bryson Singer 21-116, Justin Waybright 7-45, Carter King 4-1.
PASSING — BHS, Deeb 7-20-95-0-0; Brown 1-1-12-0-0. PHS, Singer 7-14-106-2-1.
RECEIVING — BHS, Juwuan Green 2-15, Brandon Wiley 4-70, Ryker Brown 1-10, Flack 1-0. PHS, King 2-43, Jordan Martin 1-39, Julian Martin 2-13, Aaron Kupfner 1-6, Snodgrass 1-5.
