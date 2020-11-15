BLUEFIELD — The lead-up to its first round playoff game has been anything but ordinary for the Bluefield High School football team.
The Beavers have not played since October 23 and looked to move on to the quarterfinals without playing due to a forfeit. That game is now back on.
The second-seeded Beavers (5-1) will host No. 15 Clay County (7-2) today at Mitchell Stadium at 2 p.m in the first round of the Class AA playoffs.
“We’re very happy with being able to play. It’s been the best you can do out of a tough situation and we feel very good about it,” said Bluefield head coach Fred Simon Wednesday.
The attendance limitations that existed for regular seasons games have been changed as now 20 percent of the stadium’s capacity is the limit instead of just immediate family members. The game will be broadcast on The Eagle 100.9 FM.
The Beavers have played a difficult schedule with five of their six regular season games coming against Class AAA opponents. The Panthers come into the game having played a majority of Class AA opponents. Both their losses are to the two teams they played that made the playoffs.
Simon knows that in a win-or-go home game, records are thrown out the window and all that matters is who is better over 48 minutes in this first ever meeting between the schools on the gridiron.
“You’ve just got to play one game at a time and do the best we can with who we have as our opponent. Because you get beat now, your season is definitely over. So you hopefully keep trying to extend it,” Simon said.
Bluefield bounced back from its loss to Parkersburg with a 35-9 victory over Oak Hill the following week. The Beavers then were without a game for the final two weeks of the season due to not finding a team to fill one open week. Then its regular season finale was canceled due to Mingo County in red on the COVID-19 metrics map.
For the 35-year head coach, the coaching staff and players, a lot of adjustment has been required throughout the season for every game. Things have been capable of changing any second. Like regular season games being canceled hours before kickoff. Or like the confusion that preceded today’s game.
“These crazy times you’re just doing whatever you have to do to basically survive and that’s what we’ve done and hopefully it will work out for us,” Simon said.
The two weeks without a game gave a number of Bluefield players the chance to recover from injuries that they had picked up during regular season play. However, the speed and intensity of an actual game cannot be duplicated in practice. Simon’s players will need to re-adjust quickly at the start of the game in order to compete.
“There is no way to simulate a game. You just practice and you take it from there,” Simon said.
This is the first appearance in the playoffs for the Panthers since 2012 in their second-consecutive seven-win season.
“They know how to win,” Simon said. “They’re in the playoffs so they realize that anything else can happen.”
Clay County is led by senior quarterback Grant Krajeski and junior tailback Elijah Payton. Krajeski has thrown for 1,698 yards and 19 touchdowns this year in the Air Raid offense while Payton has over 800 yards rushing.
The Panthers score 34 points a game. The Beavers defense is led by an experienced secondary and will be tasked with slowing them down.
Bluefield is also averaging 34 points a game, led by senior quarterback Carson Deeb and a deep group of experienced wide receivers.
Deeb has thrown for 1,443 yards and 14 touchdowns to only three interceptions in six games. His main targets have been Brandon Wiley, Juwaun Green, Jacorian Green and Ryker Brown who all have at least 14 receptions. Wiley has six touchdown receptions and 581 yards on 25 catches to lead the group.
In the running game the Beavers rotate a selection of players throughout the game along with Deeb carrying the ball 33 times for 92 yards and a team-high five rushing scores.
Jaeon Flack leads Bluefield with 301 yards rushing while Shawn Mitchell and Jacob Martin are both over 200 yards on the ground. Freshman Amir Hairston has gained 182 yards on just 18 carries.
If Bluefield wins, its opponent for the second round is already determined: North Marion, which advanced when No. 7 Keyser announced Thursday that it would have to forfeit their first round game. Mineral County is in orange on the County Alert System map and worsening.
