PRINCETON — In the first meeting at Bowen Field, the 2022 edition of the Bluefield Ridge Runners may not have entirely appreciated the intensity of the Appalachian League rivalry formerly known as the Mercer Cup.
It would appear that they fully appreciated it now.
For the second time in two nights, the Ridge Runners flourished on Hunnicutt Field, defeating the homestanding WhistlePigs 8-6 to tie up the rivals series at 2-2.
Bluefield scored a pair of runs in the first inning off a two-run homer from Jackson Feltner. The visitor led for four consecutive inn2-foings before Princeton turned the tables with three runs in the bottom of the fifth. Bluefield exploded forfour runs in the top of the sixth and further minimized Princeton’s run in the bottom of that frame with two more runs in the seventh.
Princeton clambered back into contention when it scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth and had two on base and the go-ahead run at the plate in the bottom of the ninth when Bluefield claimed the last out and the victory.
Feltner, a Morehead State product, went 3-for-4 with three RBIs for Bluefield (4-8). Bucknell’s Grant Votoyovich went 3-for-4 with a double and WVU’s Josh Heath went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
Bluefield starter Marcos Gamboa of Bethune-Cookman got a no-decision after three shutout innings, striking out two, walking none and allowing one hit. Peyton Brown of Campbell got the win in relief in spite of getting roughed up over his 2 1-3 inning shift by four earned runs off six hits.
Derick Cuadrado (Blue Mountain) pulled the 6-foot-10 Brown out of the fire and collected his first hold of the season. Davis Gaston (Central Alabama) allowed two earned runs in the eighth and UNC-Asheville’s Jay Allmer outlasted the dramatic ninth to collect his first save of the season.
Stone Evers (1-2) of Princeton was encumbered with his second loss of the season and his first blown save after coming on for starter Hunter Viets in the sixth inning. Evers struck out two and walked one over 2-3 of an inning, allowing four runs — three earned — off three hits.
Chris Canada took the third out of the sixth inning and stayed on to the end for the WhistlePigs.
Landon Reeves went 2-for-5 with a double for Princeton (4-8). Bronson Rivera went 2-for-3 for the WhistlePigs, who rapped out eight collective hits to Bluefield’s 13 on the night.
The Ridge Runners return to Bowen field tonight, facing the Danville Otterbots in a 6:30 p.m. start. Princeton travels to Greeneville for a 7 p.m. start.
