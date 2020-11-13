BLUEFIELD — After being canceled Friday morning the playoff game for Bluefield High School football is back on and delayed two days.
Bluefield High School Athletic Director Don Jones confirmed that the Beavers will host Clay County Sunday at 2 p.m. in the first round of the Class AA playoffs at Mitchell Stadium.
Thursday night the Clay County High football team had been told they would not be able to play today and they would forfeit the game due to the schools going to complete remote learning and no athletics allowed. The Panthers did not practice from Monday through Thursday but will likely be allowed to with the game on Sunday.
The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission made the decision official Friday morning but following discussions throughout the day the game is now back on.
