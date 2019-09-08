For the second week in a row, some of the most noteworthy football playmakers in Four Seasons Country come from a pair of high schools on either side of the state line only two miles apart.
On the West Virginia side, Bluefield High School running back JJ Davis was once again producing in the triple digits. In a 45-16 win at Princeton, Davis carried the football 15 times for 128 yards, including a 20-yard scoring run. The score was the third of the season for the Toledo University commit, who also had three catches out of the backfield for 14 yards.
That little stat shines a little more light on Bluefield quarterback Carson Deeb, who came out on top of a three-way battle for the Beavers’ start this August. Against the Tigers, Deeb hit 16 of 22 passing attempts for 147 yards and a score.
On the season, Deeb has completed 27 of 39 attempts (.692 percentage) for 322 yards and four scores — no interceptions. His backup, Jamir Blevins, got some time behind center versus the Tigers, completing 6-of-11 pass attempts for for 65 yards and a score. Top Bluefield pass catchers for the night were Jahiem House (4-41, TD), Brandon Wiley (4-40), Isaiah Johnson (4-26) and Juwuan Green (3-27).
In a surprise turn of events, Princeton’s Brady Martin stepped up and passed for 202 yards and two touchdowns after starting quarterback Ranson Graham was injured on the Tigers’ second series of the game. Last season Graham became Princeton’s all-time most prolific passer, so his prolonged absence would be a disappointment. Nevertheless, Princeton’s ability to continue to produce after the injury may indicate the inherent health of head coach Pedigo’s spread offense.
AJ Jenkins, one of the Tigers’ top receivers of the night, also made a solid account of himself on the defensive side of the football.
Across the state line, Graham High School quarterback Devin Lester had another excellent outing for the G-Men. While Lester did not churn out the rushing yardage like he did in the season opener versus Bluefield, he passed for 162 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-0 win over Tazewell. Isaiah Justice — who also had a solid game on the defensive side of the football — led the receiving corps with scoring receptions of 52 yards, 32 yards and 17 yards. Tre Booker rushed for 78 yards and a score and Xayvion Turner had a 63-yard punt return for a score.
For all of the swarming Graham’s defense did around Tazewell premier ball-carrier Chancellor Harris, the junior running back was just shy of 100 yards, finishing with 93 yards on 18 carries.
Over in Giles County, Narrows High School got some impressive contributions from Blaker brothers Chase and Chad. Chase, the quarterback, rushed for 75 yards in 13 carries, including TD runs of 6 and 9 yards. He also passed for 72 yards, including a 19-yard TD toss to Dustin Wiley. Chad, of NHS track and field fame, had a 63-yard kickoff return for a score and also collected a breathtaking 71-yard pick six.
Looking to the Far Southwest, Grundy’s Ian Scammell had a banner night for the Golden Wave, churning out 153 yards on 19 carries, including a 5-yard touchdown run, in a 20-18 win over deeply disappointed River View. Not a bad night for a freshman. Quarterback Sage Keen passed for 95 yards and rushed for 92.
Hurley, meanwhile, got 114 yards rushing out of Dustin Stinson in a 37-6 win over Rye Cove. Six different Rebels ball carriers accumulated 404 rushing yards.
A footnote worth ruminating upon until a future matchup later to be named: Graham’s Joey Dales recorded a 35-yard field goal against Tazewell. Over at Bullitt Park in Big Stone Gap, Richlands’ Levi Forrest was good for a 37-yard field goal in a 26-3 loss to Union that didn’t come unglued until the fourth quarter.
Forrest unquestionably has the long leg for record between these two kickers, but Dales could increasingly be an option for the G-Men in third and long scenarios inside the 30.
