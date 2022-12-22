In response to the advance forecast of bitter cold and blizzardy weather headed our way, Friday night’s previously scheduled boys basketball game between the Beavers and the G-Men at Graham Middle School Gym has been postponed.
The highly-anticipated match-up has been rescheduled to be played on Wednesday, Dec. 28.
“Both teams expect a high turnout for this game and the weather for Friday doesn’t look good. So we both agreed to move it,” said Bluefield boys head coach Buster Large.
In other boys basketball rescheduling matters, the Beavers are set to play defending Class A state champion James Monroe on Friday, Jan. 20. Bluefield was able to pick up the Mavericks as a replacement for Mount View, which cancelled its boys basketball season due to insufficient player turnout.
Late Boys Game
River View 60, Hurley 48
BRADSHAW — Tyler Cooper and Josh Proffitt scored 16 points apiece and the Raiders outlasted the Rebels on at home on Tueday.
Proffitt had eight rebounds and Cooper collected five boards. Zaiden Beckner had 16 points and seven steals.
