GARDNER — The Bluefield High girls soccer team had the edge on experience — and on the scoreboard — throughout Thursday evening’s intracounty match with the PikeView Panthers.
They also had Taylor Papa.
The elusive senior had a hat trick by halftime, pacing the Beavers to a 7-0 victory on the soggy pitch of the Panthers, who were playing their first game of the year.
Bluefield (1-0-1) held a 4-0 lead at intermission. Papa nailed the initial goal in the eighth minute on a solo drive. Kellan Tabor punched the ball into the net less than two minutes later.
Papa wrapped up the first-half scoring by sending the ball into open grass, then hustling to catch up with it again and putting it away for her third goal of the game with 4:50 remaining before the halftime whistle.
Soon after intermission, play was halted due to a lightning delay. That pause was extended when the skies opened up in a downpour that left a big pool across most of one sideline. Altogether, the delays took an hour and 24 minutes.
The Bluefield players gave a close-up scouring report of the subsequent playing conditions to head coach Tyler Bulson. After the match, he said, “They said it was very terrible.”
Jordan Jones and Presley Parris added one goal each for Bluefield in the second half. Kendra Jenkins wrapped up the scoring in the final minute, keeping after the ball until she sent it into the net.
The Beavers tallied 26 shots, 13 in each half, and issued 15 shots on goal.
PikeView keeper and senior captain Isabella Martin stayed the course, making eight saves.
Bulson, the Beavers head coach, was delighted with his team’s effort after fighting to a 3-3 tie in the season opener only 24 hours before.
“I think what we learned from our first match was, A, we don’t give up, and B, we’re a pretty tough team,” Bulson said. “I was very proud of the girls for their comeback (Wednesday) night. It felt really good to look so good on the field tonight.”
The shutout by the defense made Bulson “very happy” as well, he said. “We had a few back there that aren’t used to playing defense, and they played well, too.”
Richard Mann has taken over coaching the PikeView girls team after three years running the boys program in Gardner. He called 2020 “a complete rebuilding year” following Thursday’s game.
On top of that, he said, “We’ve got two good players who don’t have enough practices yet. … I’ve got 12 players that can play, so I had one sub. So my girls are done, as you can imagine.”
Bluefield was a quick replacement for Thursday’s original opponent, Mingo Central, which could not play due to their county’s coronavirus levels.
The tension of the first match of the year was evident.
Mann said, “Well, the first half, and the first 10 minutes of the second half, they were so nervous they couldn’t even speak. … They played much better after (the) rain delay. We went back out and we moved the ball better; we talked better.”
“Bluefield’s a good team,” he said. “They’ve got eight seniors on their team. I’ve got three.”
“But I think this team will come along,” he said. “I think if we can get into the season, by playoff time, we’ll be competitive … when I get my full team.
“I’m really proud of the girls. They’ve worked hard at practice, and it was a pleasure to get to see them play.”
PikeView is scheduled to return to the pitch for a girls and boys doubleheader on Tuesday, making a short trip down the Turnpike to Princeton to take on the Tigers.
The Bluefield girls don’t know when their next game will be, since a Saturday morning contest at Nitro has been cancelled due to Kanawha County’s coronavirus color code. Such are the realities of playing in a pandemic.
The PikeView boys took a 5-1 win over a Mercer Christian Academy co-ed team in the final match of the evening.
Shaye Basham gave the visiting Cavaliers of MCA an early 1-0 lead as he darted through the Panthers defense for a quick goal in the second minute.
Twelve minutes later, Kobey Taylor-Williams got his first of two goals on the night via a penalty kick for the equalizer. Goals by Kaleb Dunn and Gage Damewood provided the home squad with a 3-1 halftime lead.
Taylor-Williams and Dunn notched the only scoring of the second half.
The Panthers produced 23 shots, 14 of them on goal. PikeView led in corner kicks 8-1 and allowed the Cavaliers just two shots in the second half.
Mercer Christian plays the King’s Warriors on Friday in Summers County and will host Midland Trail next Thursday.
