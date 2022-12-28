BLUEFIELD, Va. — It isn’t a brand-new year yet, but the final outcome of the Bluefield girls basketball team’s game versus crosstown rival Graham at Graham Middle School on Tuesday night felt a little bit like a fresh start to Lady Beavers head coach Ernie Gilliard.
“We hope so,” said Gilliard, whose team collected a 40-33 road victory over the G-Girls.
Prior to the holiday break, the Lady Beavers had dropped games to PikeView, Tazewell, Princeton, Woodrow Wilson and Summers County. While not without its flaws, Tuesday night’s emotional victory over its closest rival was am encouraging step in the right direction, Gilliard said.
“The first half I thought our kids came out … they were mentally focused and dialed in and they executed on both sides fo the ball, offensively and defensively,” said Gilliard, whose team led 30-19 at the half.
Melania Hayes scored 12 points to pace Bluefield. Arionna Dowell scored 11 and Krisalyn Dowell added eight.
“In the second half we came out and were a little complacent and allowd Graham to get back in the ballgame. Our decision-making down the stretch wasn’t as good as it was in the first half. We have to contininue to play at a high level for four quarters and not just a first half or three quarters. We have to play for four … 32 minutes,” the Lady Beavers head coach said.
Ella Dales and Ny’asia Hanley led Graham with 11 points apiece.
G-Girls head coach Dontae Royal couldn’t find much fault with his team’s defensive effort in the second half. He was disappointed, however, that his girls weren’t able to capitalize more on the offensive end of the floor.
“We got out-hustled,” said G-Girls first year head coach Dontae Royal. “We improved, but we just need to put the ball in the basket. Concentrate and focus.”
Graham (2-7) plays at James Monroe on Jan. 4. The Lady Beavers (2-5) travels to Oak Hil on Thursday.
“We’ll enjoy this one tonight and have a practice tomorrow and see if we can’t clean up some of the mistakes we made in the second half,” Gilliard, said.
Bluefield 40, Graham 33
BLUEFIELD (2-5)
Melania Hayes 12, Krysalyn Dowell 8, Cara Brown 5, Ady Brown 4, Arionna Dowell 11.
GRAHAM
Ella Dales 11, Ashlynn Sarver 2, Ny’asia Hanley 11, Sydney Lester 2, Nelly Gray 3, Allison Austin 1, Nathaly Dye 3
Bluefield..16 14 6 4 — 40
Graham…..9 10 7 7 — 33
3-point goals: Bluefield 2 (K. Dowell, Brown). Graham 1, (Dales)
Another round of the Bluefield-Graham basketball rivalry will resume tonight at Graham Middle School when the G-Men square off with the Beavers in a boys varsity showdown. Junior varsity starts around 5:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Summers County 72 Man 26
HINTON — Bruce Testerman scored 18 and Brandon Isaac fired up 17 points and the Bobcats rolled to a victory over visiting Man at Summers County High School on Tuesday.
Ryan Oliveros added 11 points for the Bobcats (2-3) while Michael Judy had eight points and eight rebounds. Isaac had eight rebounds to lead Summers on the boards.
Caleb Vance scored 11 points to pace Van.
Summers County travels to Ritchie County on Thursday to face Lincoln County in a 1:45 p.m. holiday tournament game.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
