BLUEFIELD — Three different Bluefield High School girls soccer players found the net on Tuesday night as the Lady Beavers blanked visiting PikeView 3-0 in a Mercer County high school rivals match at East River Soccer Complex.
Isabella Disibbio, Grace Richardson and Taylor Mabry each found the back of the net for Bluefield during the contest.
Lady Beavers goalkeeper Madison Lawson collected the credit for the shutout.
Bluefield trabels to Shady Spring on Thursday. PikeView plays Princeton at home on Thursday.
Middle School Volleyball
Princeton 2, Glenwood 1
PRINCETON — Maddy Anderson had four kills and six aces to lead the Lady Tigers past the Lady Wildcats in middle school volleyball action at Princeton Middle School.
Brystal Winfrey had two kills, three assists and 10 service points, nine of which were aces. Ashlyn Miller had three kills with 14 service points, eight of which were aces.
JV: Princeton won 2-0. Abi Belcher had seven kills and Gracie Walker had 18 service points, 12 of which were aces.
Princeton plays at Montcalm today at 5:30 p.m.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
