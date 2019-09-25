EAST RIVER — Taylor Papa scored four goals and the Bluefield High School girls soccer team engineered a 7-2 victory over visiting Mountain Mission for their second straight victory.
Kellan Tabor scored two goals for the Lady Beavers and Kendra Jenkins added a goal.
Boys Soccer
MCA 5, Midland Trail 0: Eric Boothe scored three goals to pick up the hat trick and the Cavaliers rolled past Midland Trail. Jamison Mullins had two goals for MCA, also distributing three assists. Josiah Patten had an assist and Devin Shrewsbury added an assist.
MCA plays PikeView at home, on Saturday.
Volleyball
Lebanon 3, Tazewell 0: Averie Price hammered out 12 kills, two digs and and sent across four service aces and the Lady Pioneers took down the Lady Bulldogs 25-12, 25-10, 25-13 in a Southwest District volleyball match.
Jaylee Stanley distributed 15 assists for Lebanon, also knocking down a kill and coming up with five kills and two aces. Kara Long had nine kills, two digs and two aces.
Jensen Meade had 14 digs to pace the Tazewell back line. Payton Harvey had four kills and a dig and Ciana Hicks had five digs.
Marion def. Richlands 3-2: Amber Kimberlin had six kills and distributed 13 assists while rooting up 13 digs in the Scarlet Hurricane’s 20-25, 25-19, 23-25, 25-22, 15-9 Southwest District win at Richlands High School.
Kaylyn Baggett had seven kills and three blocks for Marion while Audrey Moss had five kills, Kaylee Holbrook had five kills and Chloe Campbell distributed 14 assists while coming up with 11 digs.
Kristen Hedrick had 12 kills for the Lady Blue Tornado (6-1, 1-1 SWD). Mac Osborne had eight kills and nine digs, Carson Richardson had seven kills while sorting out 19 assists, rooting up 26 digs. Lauren Earls had eight kills, 18 assist and 21 digs and Katlynn Baldwin had 37 digs.
Richlands travels to Lebanon today.
River View splits in Tri-Match: River View picked up a split of a volleyball tri-match by beating Man 29-27, 25-19 but losing to Mercer Christian Academy 19-25, 24-26.
The Raiders (7-3) were led by Sierra Garlic with six kills against MCA and Kristen Calhoun with seven kills. Emily Auville chipped in two aces and three kills.
Each of them were instrumental on the defensive end in the close loss with Auville picking up five digs, Garlic two digs and Calhoun blocking a pair of attacks.
The close match against Man saw Auville leading River View with six kills, 1 ace and two blocks. Calhoun added in five kills in the victory.
River View host another tri-match Thursday when Mount View and Liberty come to Bradshaw.
Golf
Addair medals: River View senior Aaron Addair was co-medalist Monday at Pipestem at the Coalfield Conference Golf invitational. Addair, who plans to play on the Bluefield College golf team next fall, carded a 72 on 18 holes tying Shady Spring’s Nate Daniels.
