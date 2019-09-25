BECKLEY — The last two seasons, Princeton has been the measuring stick in Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 boys soccer.
Tuesday night in a key regular season clash between sectional foes, Noah Hill scored two unassisted goals and keeper, Evan Laraba made the timely saves to help Woodrow Wilson knock off the Tigers, 2-1, at Paul Cline Stadium.
“We have so many young players. I start two freshman and three sophomores,” Woodrow Wilson head coach Steve Laraba said. “Tonight was a confidence builder for them. (Princeton) beat Greenbrier East and East is having a great season. (Princeton) lost 2-1 to Charleston Catholic and they are a quality side. I am really proud of the team tonight.”
As expected the game was hard fought and physical at times between the two old rivals.
“We played hard tonight, it just didn’t bounce our way. Credit both teams because they both played hard tonight. We want to beat them as bad as they want to beat us,” Princeton head coach Robbie Fix said.
Neither team could gain an advantage most of the first half and Woodrow Wilson hurt itself with numerous offsides calls. The Flying Eagles were whistled for 12 in the first half alone.
“You tell them about it and tell them what they are supposed to do, as well as how to beat it,” Laraba said. “They don’t listen, but then we were able to pull some players off and they could see it. Almost as soon as I got them back on, they played the ball quicker and Noah (Hill) got that first goal.”
With time winding inside two minutes to play in the first half, Hill moved past the Princeton defenders and launched a shot into the right corner of the net giving Woodrow Wilson a 1-0 lead which stood at the half.
“I think they hurt themselves on that tonight,” Fix said about the offsides calls. “They kept the pressure at the top though, so kudos to them. We had some opportunities, we have to capitalize on those.”
“We need to work on getting (Noah) some more help at times,” Laraba said. “I can think of only one chance he didn’t capitalize on, but he was a really good threat for us.”
The home team had two great chances early in the second half to build on the lead, but both opportunities went by the boards.
Hill broke free again drawing the defenders before making a nice cross to a streaking Carson Eckley. Eckley fired what looked to be a solid shot past keeper Cody Hall, but the ball squared up on the right post and bounced back into the field of play.
A foul on the Tigers later gave the Flying Eagles another great chance on a direct kick. Joseph Wells’ blast was stopped by a diving Hall to keep the Tigers within one goal.
In the 55th minute, Princeton evened the match when Logan Metz made good on centering pass to grab the momentum, temporarily.
Hill wasted no time in restoring order for his team when he again broke behind the defense. With a defender on his left and Hall coming in for the save, Hill blasted a shot into the left corner for a 2-1 lead.
“It is a big, important win for us,” Laraba said. “Princeton has won the last two sections and has been very good the last two years. They are missing an important piece of their attack right now. If we see them again and that player available, they are going to be really tough to beat.”
Princeton had one final opportunity inside two minutes when a Woodrow foul gave the Tigers a great shot for a tying goal. The blast looked to be going just under the crossbar before Laraba poked it over the net for the save. Woodrow cleared the ensuing corner kick to preserve the win.
“Evan did well tonight on some saves.” coach Laraba said. “The one on the free kick was big. I thought it hit the crossbar, but it was his hand. He doesn’t respond that enthusiastically to a ball hitting the crossbar.”
Woodrow Wilson has another key sectional battle at Riverside Thursday, while Princeton travels to George Washington Saturday.
