BLUEFIELD — The top seed in Class AA, Region 3, Section 2 girls soccer had little trouble advancing on Wednesday evening.
In its postseason opener, the Bluefield Beavers ran past the James Monroe Mavericks 10-1 at East River Soccer Complex.
The Beavers’ top offensive weapon, Taylor Papa, netted a hat trick of three goals in a span of roughly 10 minutes of the first half.
Before Papa’s spree, Bluefield (6-4-1) got on the board in the first minute when senior Isabella Wilmer notched her first scholastic goal ever, from the edge of the 6-yard box.
Fellow senior Kellan Tabor also added a first-half goal, and freshman Isabella Disibbio provided a 6-0 halftime margin with her first goal of the year in the 25th minute.
Senior Presley Parris and junior Kiarah Stacy had goals about a minute apart after halftime for Bluefield, and promising sophomore Kendall Lambert wrapped up the scoring with the last two goals, in the 58th and 64th minutes.
The lone goal by James Monroe (0-5) was tallied in the 57th minute by a senior wearing jersey No. 57, Julianna Hild, playing her final soccer game as a Maverick.
The Monroe countians had 10 of their 14 regular-season games cancelled this fall due to coronavirus-related factors.
Bluefield’s four losses in 2020 have all been inflicted by a pair of Class AAA schools, Woodrow Wilson and Greenbrier East. The Beavers were 4-0 against Class AA opposition in the regular season.
Bluefield is scheduled to play in the sectional championship game at 11 a.m. Saturday at the YMCA complex in Beckley. Their opponent will be Shady Spring which beat PikeView 5-2 in the other semifinal match.
Bluefield head coach Tyler Bulson said, “Based on the way we played tonight (Wednesday), if we come out as strongly, we stand a good chance on Saturday.”
“I was really proud of the team,” Bulson said about Thursday’s result. “We had our skills come together in a cohesive way this evening.”
PikeView 5, James Monroe 0
The PikeView Panthers dominated ball possession Wednesday in a 5-0 victory over James Monroe in a Class AA, Region 3, Section 2 semifinal match on the PikeView campus in Gardner.
The Panthers (10-3) got goals from Logan Shrewsbury, Kobey Taylor-Williams, Jonathan Mitchell and Nathan Riffe to build a 4-0 halftime lead. Senior wing man Ryan Pennington provided an assist on Mitchell’s goal.
Kaleb Dunn claimed the lone goal of the second half about 20 minutes after intermission.
Dylan Blake made four saves in goal for PikeView. The keeper for James Monroe (1-7) had 11 saves.
Lance Pritchett, who stepped up from an assistant coach role at PikeView to be the head coach this year, said, “In the first half, we moved the ball really well. We probably possessed the ball for 75 or 80 percent of the game.”
“We had a few players out,” he said, due to “some Covid issues” and one injured player. In their place, he said, “We had people stepping up, playing new positions.”
“My whole team got to play. It was a good game for us,” Pritchett said.
The PikeView boys entered the postseason with nine wins in 12 regular-season tests. In all but one of their regular-season victories, the Panthers scored at least six goals. Their losses all came at the feet of Class AAA opponents Greenbrier East, Huntington and Woodrow Wilson.
The Panthers beat James Monroe 8-3 last Thursday in Lindside in their final tuneup for the sectionals. The schools’ first meeting of the fall resulted in an 8-0 PikeView win.
James Monroe had a dozen games wiped out to cancellation this year.
The Mavericks lose just three seniors from this year’s roster, and have a nucleus of seven sophomores and four juniors potentially returning next fall.
PikeView is scheduled to compete for the sectional crown at 1 p.m. Saturday at Beckley’s YMCA soccer complex. The Panthers will face Shady Spring who beat Bluefield on penalty kicks in the other semifinal.
“We’re looking forward to Saturday,” Pritchett said.
