BRUSHFORK -- The numerous Greeenbrier East fans in the Brushfork Armory wanted the Lady Spartans to reach one more milestone on Monday night.
With 10 seconds left, they got it -- triple digits on the scoreboard, and a 100-47 win over the Bluefield Beavers in a matchup of two teams ranked in the preseason top 10 in their respective classes.
The Lady Spartans (4-0) were hot from beyond the arc, sinking 15 of 34 long-range attempts. Bluefield (0-2) was cold on offense, converting 18 of 53 field goal tries and turning the ball over 32 times.
Haley McClure blasted her way to 41 points on 13-for-19 shooting from the floor. She made seven of 10 of her 3-point tries and was a perfect 8-for-8 in free throws, while stealing the ball six times on the defensive end. Amya Damon had seven steals, 19 points and 12 assists. The visitors had 23 steals and 40 rebounds.
Jaisah Smith, who led Bluefield with 21 points and nine rebounds, gave the Beavers a 4-0 lead in the first two minutes. Then the walls caved in for the home team, which turned the ball over on four straight possessions -- and the Spartans made 3-pointers off each to garner a 15-6 scoring edge.
Justice said, “We jumped out on them, pretty much. High school kids, it’s hard to come back from that.”
Greenbrier East was 24 for 37 from the field in the first half, hitting 13 treys on its way to a 69-19 halftime lead.
“Think about a high school team having 13 threes in a game,” Justice said. “But 13 at halftime is unbelievable.”
Bluefield head coach Ernie Gilliard said, “They shot phenomenally well. ... It wasn’t a very good first half, at all.”
The visitors missed four consecutive shots in the final two minutes, their point total stuck at 97. The ball landed in the hands of senior Taylor Dunbar, behind the arc in front of her bench. Her teammates and their fans erupted in cheers as she swooshed in the final 3-pointer of the night.
Lady Spartans head coach Jim Justice, the governor of West Virginia, said, “We’ve got a lot of shooters, we’ve got a lot of speed.” He added, “I’m a real believer in shooting the 3. I’ve done it my whole career, coaching.”
“The Bluefield team is a nice team,” he said. “They’re strong. ... They’re going to be competitive.”
Gilliard said, “With our youth, our lack of experience, our kids have got to establish a poise about themselves -- and slow down. If we can slow the game down, perhaps we can break their rhythm and establish a little rhythm of our own.”
Jaumaria Jones came off the bench to record seven points, eight rebounds and four steals for Bluefield. Beyonka Lee grabbed seven rebounds, blocked two shots and had nine points.
The challenging week for the Beavers continues with games at Abingdon on Wednesday and at Graham on Thursday.
“I still believe in them,” Gilliard said about his team. “But we have to fight like we did the last 16 minutes of this ballgame. We came out and we started playing with passion, we started playing with pride.”
“We’ve got to get some people out there who are going to take care of the ball (and) who are going to fight and battle, and I think we’re going to be OK.”
“We’re definitely getting on-the-job training, and hopefully they will understand what it takes to focus in practice every day, and to work to get better. If they do that, I will be satisfied.”
The Spartans are idle until hosting a Christmas tournament on Dec. 20-21.
Justice said, “We’ve been working really hard on the help-side half-court man. We just need to keep working, working, working on that, because we’ve got the shooters. We’ll be fine offensively and everything. We’ve just got to tighten up our defense a little bit.”
