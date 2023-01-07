BLUEFIELD — Revenge may or may not be literally sweet, but it certaintly tastes better than defeat.
Adrienne Brown and Arionna Dowell scored 14 points apiece and the Bluefield High School girls basketball team put together a 56-45 overtime win against Tazewell at the Bluefield High School Gymnasium, on Friday night.
The Lady Beavers (4-6) outscored the Lady Bulldogs 11-0 in the overtime period to seal the victory. Tazewell had previously eclipsed Bluefield 62-37 in the first meeting between the two teams in December at Tazewell Middle School.
Melania Hayes went 6-for-7 at the free throw line to finish with 12 points for the Lady Beavers. Cara Brown hit a 3-pointer on her way to 11 points for the home team. Adrienne Brown added a pair of treys on her way to her total. Dowell hit six buckets inside the arc and canned a pair of free throws.
Maddie Day hit five trifectas en route to a game high 22 points to pace the Lady Bulldogs. Maddie Gillespie contributed nine points.
Bluefield travels to Oak Hill on Monday. Tazewell (3-8) travels to Virginia High for a Southwest District game on Tuesday.
Late Girls Game
PILGRIMS KNOB, Va. — Haylee Moore scored 22 points and corralled 11 rebounds and the Lady Panthers rolled to a 66-20 win over visiting Northwood on Wednesday night.
Heliegh Vencill added 11 points and distributed six assists for the Lady Panthers (7-5).
Reygan Betts scored nine to pace Northwood.
Twin Valley will open district play versus Honaker on Friday night at home.
Late Boys Game
Northwood 78
Twin Valley 41
PILGRIMS KNOB, Va. — Owen Doane scored 17 points to put the Saltville Panthers past the Twin Valley Panthers.
Tyler Ayers added 11 points for Northwood.
Blake Cooper and Chandler Cooper scored nine and eight, respectively, for Twin Valley.
Lil Tony Classic
Tips-Off Today
BRUSHFORK — The Lil Tony Webster Memorial Classic — named after late Bluefield High High School athlete Tony Webster Jr. — will be played at Brushfork Armory today.
Action begins at 12 noon with Bluefield Middle School playing Princeton Middle School.
Varsity action begins at 2 p.m. with Southwest District powerhouse Graham playing defending West Virginia Class AA champion Poca.
The finale game will pit Class AA No. 1 Bluefield versus Class AAA No. 1 Shady Spring at 4 p.m.
