BRUSHFORK — The Bluefield girls basketball team had wrapped up its second season under head coach Ernie Gilliard just before the West Virginia high school sporting world went off the rails due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Hopefully, the Lady Beavers train is getting back on the right track.
The Bluefield girls basketball team opened their 2021-22 season at Brushfork Armory on Tuesday night, defeating Graham 40-33 in a season opening battle of crosstown rivals.
“We tended to rush things tonight instead of taking our time. That probably kept Graham in the game,” said Guilliard, who got double-doubles from Beonka Lee and Nyasia Hanley in Tuesday’s opener.
Lee led Lady Beavers scoring with 15 points, also pulling down 11 rebounds. Hanley scored 11 points with 10 rebounds.
Arionna Dowell added eight points for Bluefield while Cara Brown chimed in with six.
Elle Gunter led Graham (0-1) with 19 points. Stella Gunter added eight.
“Graham’s a pretty good team. I think they do a lot of things well and they’re well-coached. They’ll be much tougher when we see them again in January,” said Guilliard.
The Lady Beavers scrimmaged Mercer Christian Academy and Montcalm during the pre-season. Guillard thought the second time out, which was just this past Saturday, revealed some good things about his team.
“We showed some resemblance of being a decent team,” Guilliard said. “We want to try to build on that. I felt pretty good coming into tonight’s game. But we had first game jitters and we have a youthful basketball team. I only have one senior and one junior. We have four sophomores and the rest are freshmen. We carry 15 kids on the JV, so you can do the math and see how young we are.”
Bluefield plays Mount View at home on Thursday night. Graham plays at Princeton on Thursday night
Bluefield 40, Graham 33
GRAHAM (0-1)
Elle Gunter 19, Stella Gunter 8, Ella Dales 4, Cassidy Austin 2.
BLUEFIELD (1-0)
Beyonka Lee 15, Nyasia Hanley 11, Arionna Dowell 8, Cara Brown 6
Late Girls Basketball
Richlands 55
Mountain Mission 45
RICHLANDS — Erica Delaney scored 22 points and the Lady Blue Tornado opened their 2021-22 girls basketball season with a win over visiting Mountain Mission.
Rachael Rice added eight points for Richlands (1-0), also pulling down eight rebounds. Gillian Guerriero and Arin Rife had seven points, seven boards apiece.
Anna Chacha led Mountain Mission with 23 points.
