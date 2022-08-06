BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield Ridge Runners’ Friday night game with the visiting Burlington Sock Puppets at Bowen Field was cancelled due to inclement weather.
Elsewhere, the Princeton WhistlePigs’ road game with the Kingsport Axmen at Hunter Wright Stadium proceeded after a lengthy rain delay but was incomplete at press time.
Bluefield is slated to wrap up its regular season tonight at Bowen Field versus Burlington in a 6:30 p.m. start.
Princeton is slated to wrap up its schedule tonight versus Kingsport at Hunter Wright Stadium.
