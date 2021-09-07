BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield High School football team’s upcoming Friday night football game at Pulaski County High School will not be played due to COVID-19 protocols at Bluefield High School, officials reported on Tuesday.
No alternate date to face the Cougars has yet been announced. The Beavers already had to tweak their schedule to accommodate the rescheduling of the traditional Beaver-Graham game at Mitchell Stadium. That game, which had originally been slated for play on Aug. 28, was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols at Graham High School.
In other football-related news, PikeView’s scheduled road trip to Liberty-Raleigh has been moved from 7 p.m. on Friday night to Saturday at noon.
As of Tuesday, Friday’s upcoming football game between Graham and Richlands at Ernie Hicks Stadium was still viable. However, no volleyball is being played by Graham High School this week.
James Monroe High School was slated to reopen its doors today. If all went according to plan, sources reported, the Mavericks football team should be able to travel to Friday’s scheduled football game at Greenbrier West.
Other area football games that remained hypothetically on tap to be played Friday as of presstime Tuesday included: Paden City at Montcalm, Oak Hill at Princeton, Chilowie at Narrows, Giles at George Wythe, Rye Cove at Bland County and Mount View at Tazewell.
River View High School’s football team is open this week.
