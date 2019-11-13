BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield City Board issued a proclamation Tuesday congratulating the 2019 Bluefield Middle School Buccaneers football team for having a perfect season.
“In keeping with this tradition, the Bluefield Middle School Buccaneers football team, coached by Head Coach Buster Large, and Assistant Coaches Preston Wolkoff and Doug Miller, posted a 8-0 record in the 2019 season,” the board of directors said in the proclamation. “These victories included a 22-0 victory on the road at Eastern Greenbrier Middle School, which, prior to facing the Buccaneers on October 17, 2019, had not lost a game since 2015.”
“Under the leadership and guidance of Coaches Large, Wolkoff and Miller, the Buccaneers achieved all of these victories with grace, humility and excellent sportsmanship, setting an example for their opponents, their fellow students, and all citizens of Bluefield,” the board members said.
Large thanked the board of directors for the proclamation.
“I do want to brag on these young men,” he said. “I’m very, very proud of them not only in the football field but their behavior in the classroom. They stand a good chance get names and picture on the wall with a state championship.”
