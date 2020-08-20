BLUEFIELD — High school football practices started two weeks later than originally scheduled for Bluefield High School but they are happy to be starting a season.
It may look different than a normal year but the Beavers much rather prefer it than sitting on the sidelines until February and have started practices very strong.
“We’re very happy to be practicing and players have had a great attitude and are working hard. They’re thinking and trying to learn what’s going on so I’m very pleased with our efforts so far,” said Bluefield High head football coach Fred Simon.
In his 35th year as Bluefield head coach Simon, his staff and players have had to adapt to new guidelines this year including social distancing and coaches wearing masks throughout practice.
“It hasn’t been easy but they’re getting accustomed to it and us wearing masks isn’t that easy out there on the hot field but you just got to do what you got to do,” Simon said.
The start of official practices Monday was preceded by the team beginning conditioning in mid-June before having its three-week practice period in July. It was a longer buildup to the start of the season as normally July there are few football activities with the upcoming scrimmage and first games of the season determining whether the players are in better shape than usual.
“I don’t know if we’re going to be in better condition or not, we won’t know that until we get into scrimmages and games,” Simon said.
Although practices have begun there still remains uncertainty about the season with the coronavirus pandemic and Simon believes they will have to adjust throughout the season.
“It’s just a matter of being patient and see what happens and be ready to roll with whatever happens. That’s all we can do,” Simon said.
The decision whether a team could play or practice each week lies with a map of the metrics that determine school re-entry based on the number of daily cases per 100,000 people on a seven day rolling average.
When a county is green or yellow on the map it can play games that week but orange means that only practices are allowed and red suspends all activities.
Mercer County is in the yellow zone and the counties of all of its opponents except one are also yellow. Bluefield travels to Mingo Central in the final week of the regular season and Mingo County is currently in the orange zone.
The colors for each county will change each week and hopefully as time goes on more counties are green.
“Having to gauge whether we’re going to play this week or not and learn how to teach a little differently in school so its a changed time and you just have to do it but it is different,” Simon said.
The Beavers have practices in helmets the first few days and will get to put on their pads Friday with the first day contact is allowed August 25.
Scrimmages can occur on August 28 after 4 p.m. and Bluefield will be heading up to Cabell Midland for its lone scrimmage against the 2019 Class AAA finalist.
“We’ll learn a few things there and should be a really good scrimmage and then we’ll get ready for Princeton the next week,” Simon said.
