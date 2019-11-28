BLUEFIELD — The last two years Bluefield High and Fairmont Senior have met in the WVSSAC Class AA state title game. This year they play today with the winner advancing to the state title game.
The undefeated Polar Bears are looking to making it four straight trips to the state title game while the Beavers want to avenge the loss in the title game last year.
“I feel like all four teams left are very capable of winning it all and Fairmont’s next on the list for us so we’ve really got to play well to have a shot to beat them,” Bluefield High head coach Fred Simon said.
Strong rushing attacks have been the identity for Bluefield but it has been showing a good passing game this season.
In last week’s victory over Keyser the Golden Tornado focused on stopping the run which opened up the passing game for junior quarterback Carson Deeb who had 356 yards through the air and four touchdowns. Deeb has thrown for 2,425 yards and 28 touchdowns this season guiding Bluefield to a balanced offense.
“We had 356 (passing yards) which is pretty amazing considering what our offense has been doing before so we got basically throw and run effectively and that makes us a much better team,” Simon said.
Running back JJ Davis has rushed for 1,687 yards and 25 touchdowns this year but only had six yards in the first half against Keyser with the defense focused on stopping him. He ended the game with 75 yards rushing and a 65-yard touchdown catch, but is not focused on what he does as long as Bluefield is winning.
“As long as we’re winning and my team is doing an excellent job which they did last week than I’m fine. It doesn’t matter if I score or not as long as we get the win at the end of the day,” Davis said.
The strength of the Fairmont Senior defense is its ability to stop the run and Davis will have difficulties although Bluefield has a number of other players on the offensive side of the ball that will need attention as well.
Defending the pass was a struggle for Fairmont Senior against 16th-seeded Winfield which had 351 yards through the air but also six interceptions. Deeb has thrown a total of six interceptions for the entire season.
The Beavers are able to spread defenses out with their four wide receivers who all can score from anywhere on the field.
“They all can do a good job, they work well together. Deeb does a nice job of finding the open person and getting it to them so we’re very team-oriented right now whether its JJ running or the others catching,” Simon said.
Jahiem House leads the quarter of receivers with nine touchdown catches while Brandon Wiley has eight. Both of them have 34 catches this year while Juwaun Green has a team-high 669 yards receiving and Jacorian Green has 426 yards.
Top-seeded Fairmont Senior has won 26 games in a row with its last loss coming to Bluefield in the 2017 state title game.
“Good defense, good offense, well coached team and we’ll have to play a heck of a game to have a shot,” Simon said.
Quarterback Gage Michael has been the centerpiece of the Polar Bears offense with his ability to pass and run. He has 2,62 passing yards with 25 touchdowns and 1,381 on the ground behind an offensive line led by WVU-commit Zach Frazier.
“Gage is the man. He’s a heck of a passer, he’s a heck of a runner. Got a good line anchored behind Frazier,” Simon said.
Michael only had one designed run last week due to an injury but running back Kieshawn Cottingham picked up the load with 92 yards rushing. The top target for Michael is Cam Longwell who has scored on 13 of his 41 catches.
The ability of both teams on the offensive side of the ball will cause problems for the defenses and come down to whoever makes more plays.
“We both can run and throw and that’s what makes the game even better, it’s whoever wants it the most and hopefully that’s us,” Davis said.
With equal amounts of talent on both teams the winner in the 11th meeting between the schools will need to play its best for 48 minutes in what should be a close game.
“We have to be better than they are and that’s what its going to boil down,” Simon said. “Two great tradition teams looking forward to meeting each other and seeing what happens.”
