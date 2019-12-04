WHEELING – The Irresistible Force versus the Immovable Object.
When Bridgeport (12-1) takes on Bluefield (12-1) Friday at 7 p.m. at Wheeling Island Stadium for the 2019 West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission AA title, contrasting styles may be the order of the evening but one thing there will not be: lack of familiarity.
Bluefield – ranked fourth in the final WVSSAC regular season — is going back to Wheeling for the third straight season, and twice in succession has eliminated the Indians to get there. In 2017, the Beavers won 37-14 and last year stopped the other BHS squad, 35-14. Bridgeport — the second-seed team — will be moving up to AAA for the 2020 campaign, so this will be the last opportunity for Coach John Cole’s troops to win at this level. Cole (34-5) is in his third season at Bridgeport. The Tribe, which last won the crown in 2015, has nine state championships and is making a ninth consecutive playoff appearance.
Fred Simon’s Beavers are in search of a 12th championship. Bluefield won the 2017 crown with a 29-26 win over Fairmont Senior and then lost, 23-13, to the Polar Bears a year ago. Simon (286-126) is in his 34th campaign as Beaver head coach. The dozen wins by Bluefield marks the 13th time that a Simon-coached squad has won 10 or more games in one season.
“Bridgeport is very physical. We have to be prepared,” notes Simon. “We have to protect the ball when we have it and do our jobs. We have worked hard for months to get here. All you can ask for is an opportunity. We would sure like to bring a trophy home for our school and our community.”
Bluefield has scored 40 or more points 11 times including three straight in the playoffs, with a 48-16 win over Man, a 40-23 triumph over Keyser and a thrilling 40-24 victory at Fairmont last week to advance to the title match. Despite limiting the playing time of several offensive standouts with games well in hand, the Beavers are averaging 43.7 points per game.
In the dramatic win over Fairmont, however, an array of defensive gems sparkled for the Beavers, led by hard-hitting junior Shawn Mitchell, who had three sacks of Polar Bear quarterback Gage Michael in three minutes in the decisive fourth quarter and then intercepted a pass and scored from 35 yards out as the game ended. Davis, also, had a crucial interception inside the five yard stripe to halt another FHS drive.
Bridgeport has been equally impressive on the defensive side, yielding no more than 20 points to any opponent with only a 34-15 loss to Fairmont exceeding that total. The Indians have smothered three opponents in a row in the playoffs, including Lewis County (56-15), Mingo Central (28-8) and Oak Glen (38-7) a week ago to earn another shot at the high-flying Beavers. The Indians average allowing only 11.7 points per game. As an example of the Indian’s toughness, Oak Glen scored on its first possession at the end of the opening quarter Friday but did not score again.
“Bridgeport is a tough and talented defensive team,” notes Simon. “Their offense, though, is one very important reason they don’t give up many points because they play a ball-control style and when you cannot get the ball away from them, you can’t score. We have played them a couple of times in the playoffs, watched a lot of film and we know they are very good. They will be hitting us, smash-mouth football for four quarters, and we have to be ready for a tough game because Bridgeport plays hard every down.”
Bluefield’s defensive line, with Daevon Hairston, flanked by tackles Garrett Jordan and Derrick Flack, with ends JJ Davis and standout Sean Martin, will be tested early and often.
Bluefield also plays hard throughout, although the quick strike and big play is a factor many opponents have found hard to guard when the BHS arsenal is firing on all cylinders. Not having to rely on just the run – or the pass – has made the Beavers not only fun to watch but very pleasant to coach.
Offensive coordinator/assistant head coach Fritz Simon is the signal caller for Bluefield’s diverse offense and he has been blessed to work with quality tools.
“We started the season with a concept of what we wanted to be,” he says, “and the players bought into that. From day one, they believed in what we were going to try to do. To be honest, these guys have really played very well and sometimes it almost seems like a junior college offense instead of a high school group. Because of their ability, we have been able to have a lot more plays with a high percentage of success. We have been able to attack opposing weaknesses more effectively running and passing.”
No surprise that senior star Davis is central to the attack and Davis has not disappointed with 30 touchdowns total (26 rushing) and 1,847 offensive yards. The speedy Beaver has been reliable on short yardage while also dashing to sizzling scores, such as back-to-back 51-yard scores in one game and a pair of 80-yard touchdowns in another.
However, a shining star who has burst into full flame in 2019 to bolster the versatile attack is quarterback Carson Deeb, whose passing numbers rival those of 2008 Kennedy Award Winner Will Cole. Deeb has thrown for 32 touchdowns and 2,758 yards. He was most recently 12-of-17 for four scores and 176 yards against a withering Fairmont rush, including a 68-yard bomb to Brandon Wiley. It has been a potent answer, such as in the Keyser game when Davis was hounded by multiple defenders. Deeb was 21-of-30 for 356 yards and four touchdowns – although Davis not only came back to catch a 65-yard TD pass and then raced 50 yards for another score. The Dynamic Duo is seemingly always ready for another eye-opening play.
They operate behind an offensive line composed of center Jordan Jones, guards Garrett Jordan and D.J. Fuller, with tackles Flack and Martin on the perimeter of the bruising blockers.
Deeb’s talented receiving targets include Jahiem House (12 touchdowns/72 points), Wiley (60 points/10 touchdowns), Juwaun Green (7 TDs/42 points) and Jacorian Green (36 points/6 touchdowns) and Davis (2 scores and 25.5 yards per catch average). House has become a major weapon whose ability to get deep and fly past the defense in the red zone is a prime factor in Bluefield’s success.
A rival coach said recently, “We really did not have an answer for House and not a lot of other teams have, either.”
Wiley has emerged into yet another big play receiver with good hands, flying feet and a knack for finding ways to either sneak behind the secondary or run past defenders. The Green brothers are not only sure-handed but have made several spectacular runs-after-catches to boost the Beavers.
Be sure the hard-hitting Indians have formidable weapons of their own. Big Carson Winkie (6-3/220), talented fullback-linebacker, leads BHS with 926 yards gained (5.5 avg.) and 15 touchdowns is a “go to “ guy on either side of the ball. He has 18 touchdowns overall. Trey Pancake (6.7 yards per carry) has 9 scores of his own. Winkie (201 yards on 31 carries) and Pancake, incidentally, scored a pair of touchdowns apiece in the shellacking of Oak Glen. Veteran quarterback Devin Vandergrift has passed for 347 yards and 3 scores in ‘19 and the versatile senior has 539 yards on the ground, scoring 10 touchdowns.
Bridgeport kicker Austin Springer has three field goals while punter Sam Romano averages 40.1 yards per punt. Romano transferred to Bridgeport from Notre Dame and has been a solid addition, most recently in the season finale against Philip Barbour when he scored three times, once on a 78-yard kickoff return and twice on pass receptions from Vandergrift. In that game, Bridgeport scored four times in the opening 12 minutes.
For the Beavers, Kaulin Parris has hit 72-of-77 PATS and made 3-of-5 field goals.
Bluefield is averaging 413.8 yards per game in total offense (201 on the ground and 212 through the air) in a balanced attack while the Power-I Indians are grinding it out on the ground (294 yards per game/38.3 passing) and piling up 323.3 per contest. The Indians can be relentless in their physical attack, as witness the 28-8 playoff win over Mingo Central featuring 48 rushes and not a single pass.
The game should be a classic confrontation of styles with the Indians eager to leave the AA ranks with a championship.
For the Beavers, winning for their late teammate, the late Tony Webster, Jr., a player they remember as humble and blessed, is a mission that must be fulfilled.
