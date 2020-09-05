BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield High School football team defense stood tall in the final three quarters and Shawn Mitchell churned up rushing yards for a 15-13 win over rival Princeton at Mitchell Stadium.
Bluefield (1-0) gave up 70 yards from scrimmage in the second half forcing two punts, a turnover and downs and a sack on a field goal attempt.
While the Beavers defense caged the Tigers (0-1) Mitchell rushed for 85 yards in the second half to keep the ball out of the hands of the dangerous playmakers for Princeton.
The defensive line for Bluefield stuffed Princeton constantly including on a third and fourth down in the third quarter giving the offense the ball at the Tigers 38-yard line.
A 24-yard run from Mitchell helped the Beavers get in the red zone where they were held but turned to kicker Jackson Willis who drilled a 19-yard field goal. That field goal halfway through the third quarter was the final points of the night putting Bluefield up by two.
The Tigers punted on their following two drives before a fumble recovery at their own nine-yard line ignited the offense.
Princeton drove down the length of the field on a Grant Cochran 35-yard pass to Ethan Parsons and 27 yards rushing for Amir Powell. Once inside the Bluefield red zone a sack pushed the offense back and the third-down pass only gained back the yards lost on the sack.
The field goal unit was sent out and the Beavers tackled the snapper before the kicker had a chance.
Bluefield then used the always-going legs of Mitchell to run out the clock with an 11-play drive. Mitchell finished with 123 yards on the ground and the Beavers had 179 on 43 attempts. He also had a interception.
Princeton opened the game the stronger of the two teams, neither of which had been able to get a scrimmage in before the opening game.
After trading unsuccessful first drives Princeton got the ball on the Bluefield 44-yard line with Cochran and Parsons connecting twice for 40 yards to help the ball down to the one-yard line. Powell then plunged in for the opening score.
Cochran passed for 124 yards with 76 of them going to Parsons.
The Beavers then drove down the field before turning the ball over on downs at the eight-yard line. Powell burst through the line on the following play and went 92 yards for the score to put the Tigers up 13-0.
Powell rushed for 148 yards in his first game of his senior season.
Bluefield engineered a 17-play drive that featured 5 players rushing the football, three different receivers with a catch and a personal foul on Princeton to reach pay dirt for the first time in 2020.
Quarterback Carson Deeb scrambled down to the four-yard line where he was shaken up and went to the sidelines. Backup quarterback and receiver Ryker Brown took the fourth-down snap and rushed to the right corner of the end zone.
Deeb threw for 165 yards on 35 attempts and did not have a touchdown pass. He also showed of his speed scrambling for 21 yards including 13 yards for a first down.
On the next Bluefield possession Deeb found Juwaun Green for a 43-yard catch that flipped the field and then a 14-yard reception that brought the Beavers just outside of the red zone.
Mitchell had two carries that took him down to the six-yard line from where Jacob Martin rushed in to cut the deficit to one.
Bluefield had a trio of backs carry the ball including Mitchell, Jaeon Flack, who had 24 yards on seven carries, and Martin who only got two carries. Martin had a 26-yard touchdown run called back just minutes later on a holding penalty behind the play.
Both teams featured strong passing attacks but it was the players on defense who shut down the aerial plans of their opposition. Parsons was the lone receiver for Princeton with more than one catch while Bluefield had all of starting receivers with multiple catches but for short yards.
Juwaun Green led the Beavers with 81 yards receiving while Brown had 39. Brandon Wiley had 29 on five catches and Jacorian Green had 12 receiving yards and two rushed for eight yards.
Princeton travels to Oak Hill next Friday but that game could be canceled if Mercer County is in orange when the County Alert System is released Saturday for the entire week. Only practices would be allowed in orange.
Bluefield is not scheduled to play any team until Sept. 18 when it travels to Woodrow Wilson.
Bluefield 15, Princeton 13
at Mitchell Stadium
Princeton…….........13 0 0 0 — 13
Bluefield……............0 12 3 0 — 15
Scoring
First Quarter
P — Amir Powell 1-yard run (Casey Geso kick) 6:58
P — Powell 92-yard run (kick missed) 1:48
Second Quarter
B — Ryker Brown 4-yard run (kick missed) 8:26
B — Jacob Martin 6-yard run (run failed) 4:16
Third Quarter
B — Jackson Willis 19-yard field goal 6:27
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs: P 8; B 20. Rush-Yards: P 21-120; B 43-179. Pass yards: P 124; B 165. Comp-Att-Int: P 8-17-1; B 22-35-1. Fumbles-lost: P 2-0; B 1-1. Penalty-Yards: P 6-56; B 9-56. Punts-Avg.: P3-39.6; B 2-20.5 .
Individual Statistics
Rushing yards: P Amir Powell 15-148, Grant Cochran 5-(-20), Team 1-(-8); B Shawn Mitchell 22-123, Jaeon Flack 7-22, Carson Deeb 7-21, Jacorian Green 2-8, Jacob Martin 2-7, Ryker Brown 1-4, Team 3-(-7).
Passing: P Grant Cochran8-17-0 td-124-1 int; B Carson Deeb 22-35-0 td-165-1 int.
Receiving: P Ethan Parsons 4-76, Amir Powell 1-29, Eli Padgett 1-8, Josiah Honaker 1-7, Payton Clemons 1-4; B Juwaun Green 7-81, Ryker Brown 4-39, Brandon Wiley 5-29, Jacorin Green 3-12, Gaige Sisk 1-7.
Turnovers: P Payton Clemons interception, Eli Padgett fumble recovery; B Shawn Mitchell interception.
Field goals: P none; B Jackson Willis 19 yards.
