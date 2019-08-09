BLUEFIELD, Va. — The two teams with the best combined batting averages in their Appalachian League met on Thursday evening at Charles A. Peters Baseball Park, though it was the defense and tenacious pitching — plus a couple of long balls — that carried the Bluefield Blue Jays past the Princeton Rays 2-1.
The victory, Bluefield’s third straight, lifted the Blue Jays to a 4-3 edge over the Rays in their unique Mercer Cup rivalry and brought them within two wins of reclaiming the trophy this season.
A crowd listed at 705 watched a pitcher’s duel unfold in the first few innings. Bluefield’s David Schneider launched a line drive home run, his fifth of the year, in the fourth inning. It was the first hit for Bluefield (25-23), and gave the home team a 1-0 lead.
Jake Guenther tied the score 1-1 in the sixth for Princeton (21-27), bringing home Nick Schnell with a double over third base, clearing a leaping fielding try by Joseph Reyes,
The game-winning hit came in the bottom of that inning, when No. 9 batter Steward Berroa launched a 2-0 pitch over the right-field wall off new Rays reliever Trevor Brigden.
Berroa said, “I just tried to get on base to get a run to help my team. ... I was looking for a ball to get on base ... and the homer happened.”
“It was a really good feeling,” he said.
Princeton came into the game with a league-leading .272 composite batting average, and Bluefield was close behind at .266. Both squads had four hits on Thursday.
Bluefield manager Luis Hurtado said, “Today, we took advantage of two big hits and that was enough for us.”
Blue Jays left fielder Eric Rivera had a busy night.
Rivera made the first out of the third inning by dashing into foul territory, snagging a fly ball and taking out a section of the fence near the Princeton bullpen in the process. He recorded the third out of the eighth frame with a sliding catch, also in foul ground.
“I knew I was going to take out the fence but I made the out,” Rivera said. “I was just fortunate to get a lot of baseballs (hit to me) and help my team out.”
Hurtado said, “We played really beautiful defense as a team, and that was the key tonight.”
Berroa said, “I can say, we can play really good defense, because we work, a lot, on that.”
Felipe Castaneda, the starting pitcher for Bluefield, allowed three hits and struck out four batters. Reliever Luis Alvarez took the win, retiring eight of nine batters who came up against him.
Autin Havekost, who arrived in Bluefield about three weeks ago, tossed the top of the ninth inning and picked up his second save after some tough sledding.
He walked dangerous Princeton batter Diego Infante, who moved to third base and represented the potential tying run after a dropped third strike at the plate prolonged the inning. Havekost induced his third swinging strikeout to end the game amid cheers from the home fans.
“He’s been real important for us in the last innings,” Hurtado said. “He showed a lot of good mound presence and ... he got the job done.”
Havekost said, “Our offense did a great job of giving me the lead, and it was my job to come in and slam the door.”
He said playing Princeton is “a little bit different” from other Appy League games. “We’re two wins away (from the Mercer Cup). We’ve got great arms that are set for the next two days, and our offense is ready to roll.”
Princeton starter Jayden Murray was on the mound for five innings, striking out nine batters and giving up just one hit — Schneider’s homer. Brigden struck out five batters in three innings.
The series continues at Bowen Field this weekend. Tonight, on BRMC Night, Bluefield Regional Medical Center will provide health screenings and some free t-shirts to fans.
On Saturday, the Bluefield mascot “Baby Jay” is scheduled to fly into the ballpark prior to the contest, on a helicopter provided by State Senator Chandler Swope. Following Saturday’s game, fireworks are scheduled, weather permitting.
Hurtado said about the upcoming games, “We’ve got to keep competing, every pitch, one pitch at a time, one hit at a time, to win ballgames.”
Rivera said, “We’ve got a lot of guys that can hit, and they do, also.”
At Bowen Field
Princeton.......000 001 000 — 1 4 0
Bluefield........000 101 00x — 2 4 0
Jayden Murray, Trevor Brigden (6) and Kevin Melendez. Felipe Castaneda, Luis Alvarez (6), Austin Havekost (9) and Andres Guerra. W - Alvarez (3-1). L - Brigden (1-1). Sv - Havekost (2). HR - Schneider (5), 4th, 0 on; Berroa (2), 6th, 0 on. Att - 705.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.