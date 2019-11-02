BLUEFIELD -- If you like to see points scored in a football game, Saturday night’s matchup between Bluefield College and St. Andrews University would have been a good choice to spend a few hours.
There were 124 points rung up on the Mitchell Stadium turf, with the visiting Knights from Laurinburg, N.C., amassing more of them than their hosts from BC to leave with a 70-54 Mid-South Conference win on Bluefield’s homecoming night.
“I knew that there was going to be a lot of points scored,” said Bluefield head coach Dewey Lusk. “I knew both offenses have scored a lot of points in the last few weeks ... and both defenses had given up points.”
“They’ve got a good team,” Lusk said. “They’re very athletic. It was going to be about who had the ball last, who was going to win.
“We had a couple of mistakes in there that didn’t help us, but I’m very proud that we played hard, and hung in there all night, and didn’t get down. That’s what you’ve got to do.”
Though the Knights got out to a 10-0 lead, Bluefield went on to outscore them 21-9 in the next 12 minutes. The Rams went ahead 21-19 on a 27-yard scoring pass from Aidan Wilder to Lowell Patron Jr., who tip-toed at the edge of the end line with 9:31 left before halftime.
That lead lasted about two minutes, as St. Andrews gradually piled on points for a 42-27 halftime advantage.
The Knights’ lead grew to 56-27 when quarterback Kacey Otto juked his way 16 yards to the end zone with 6:20 on the clock in the third period.
Bluefield climbed back into contention after that. Wilder found Patron for another touchdown, and on the next kickoff, St. Andrews muffed the kickoff reception and Chris Cruz of Bluefield fell on it to trim the deficit to 56-40.
Each side added two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to account for the final score.
Along the way, at least three Bluefield College records were set. Wilder threw for 456 yards, a new single-game mark in BC football. Patron racked up 202 receiving yards, also a single-game record.
Wimbush became Bluefield’s all-time leader in tackles, adding a dozen to his career total for a current mark of 277 stops.
The redshirt junior credited his success to “motivation from my family, and motivation from my injury from my freshman year. ... My granddad said, ‘When things knock you down, you just got to get back up and keep on going.”
Lusk said, “He’s a tremendous player and has done a great job for us. We’re glad we’ll have him back for another year.”
Wimbush was also crowned homecoming king at halftime, and volleyball player Paige Fisher was BC’s homecoming queen.
Wimbush said, “I appreciate everybody voting for me. ... I had two big honors tonight.”
Lusk said about Wilder, “What a competitor. He hangs in there and keeps on battling. He’s battling ‘til the end.”
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
