RURAL RETREAT, Va. — Labor Day weekend always draws a huge crowed to Wythe Raceway with the annual Pro Late Model Nationals this year hosted by the American Crate All-star series. Nineteen pros of their area showed to try and claim the five thousand dollar winning pot.
A local favorite Brandon Umberger from Rural Retreat, Va. led the field in hot laps with the fastest time, but it was Matt Long who claimed the award in qualifying.
The first five laps of the forty five lap feature saw Long battling Umberger for the lead with Tyler Arrington watching every move from third. On lap five the first caution flew for Tommy Eastridge taking a hard hit to the guard rail ending his night. A long green flag run led to Umberger making himself a huge lead but as he caught lap traffic Ross White was able to catch Umberger’s bumper. By lap thirty nine it was a three wide race for first with Long, White, and Umberger the yellow flashing lights soon came out before the lap was completed for Umberger with a broken front suspension.
With six laps left of the feature white would end up crowned victorious over Long followed by Brandon Williams, Arrington and Greg Martin for the top five to cross the scales.
The barn burner race of the night came from the Mid-East Modifieds. Twenty seven drivers showed to compete for the prize money and all guaranteed a starting position. The top four starting positions of Zack Tate, Lowgap, N.C. Brandon Umberger, Kenny Peeples, Rural Retreat and Jeff Parsons, all who are heavy hitters, the fans knew it was going to be a show.
Tate and Umberger ran side by side all while Peeples was able to pull away from the field and by lap seven Peeples had already started putting fellow drives laps down. The first yellow lights came on lap fourteen for Morgan Widener, Chilhowie, Va. and Cole Hedrick, Wytheville, Va., getting together and Hedrick tapping the wall on the backstretch.
A nail-biter restart with a four wide field coming out of turn two only to become three wide for the next two laps. On lap seventeen the middle of turns three and four turned into a small pile up involving Hedrick, Will Ferguson of Wytheville, Dustin Dowell of Sugar Grove and Chris Stowe. Also on lap seventeen while running in third Umberger went into a puff of smoke with mechanical issues to end his night.
A late race caution came on lap twenty two came for Greg Brown spinning in turn two. With the middle of the field running a very tight race every one knew the wreck was coming and on the restart Justin Blevins, Marion Kevin Pangrazio, Stowe, Landon Lewis, Lowell Wagner and Brown where all scattered around from turn two around the backstretch ending Blevins and Browns night. At the checkered it was Peeples whom ran flag to flag P1 for the win. Second went to Parson followed by Andrew Durham, Billy Workman and Tate to round out the top five.
Fan favorite R&C Super Street saw a dry slick track from immediately running after the late models. It quickly became and one grooved track running single file. Eddie Bentley, Sugar Grove quickly took the lead to keep. The one and only caution came from Jerry Stanley, Abingdon spinning in turn two on lap seven. With Bentley having a good lead on the field in his rear view the battle was between Jerry Dillow, of Bluewell , Keith Griffitts of Sugar Grove and Michael Deskins of Tazewell. On lap seventeen Dillow and Griffitts pushing hard for second left Griffitts got two high in the middle of turns one and two giving just enough time and space for Dillow to make the pass.
At the scoring line Bentley crossed first followed by Dillow, Griffitts, Deskins and David Peeples, Rural Retreat to complete the top five.
After coming off the big race the UCAR still had a great car count which led to an amazing show. James Graybeal, of Rural Retreat Britt Johnson of Chilhowie, Will Hostetler of Rural Retreat. Matt Taylor of Wytheville.
Dakota Wilson of Rural Retreat and Travis Quesenberry of Atkins were the top runners of the night.
The first yellow came out for Kayla Surber, of Sugar Grove, on lap six after heavy smoke came from her car and she laid down a line of oil from one end of the track to the other. Two laps later Brian Tate, Crockett took a hard hit to the outside safety barrier in turn four for another lengthy caution.
On the restart Blake Hedrick, Wytheville Ricky Ward, Marion and Luke Morris slammed one another high in the first set or turns. The rest of the shortened fifteen lap feature went flawless. The finishing order as follows Graybeal, Johnson, Hostetler, Wilson and Quesenberry. A top three tear down was a tech call and all results and still pending.
The men of Pro Mini ran the fastest race of the night only taking nine minutes to run a caution free twenty lap feature. Shane King of Wytheville took the lead in a hurry, but all the other six cars were right on his tail. The runner beat and banged on one another the entire race. Lap fifteen was the last lap scored for Shane King after falling out with mechanical issues. At the flower line it was Travis Harden, Marion over Shawn King of Wytheville, Tanner Cook of Max Meadows for third followed by Kevin Atwell of Rural Retreat, Chuck Kinzer of Woodlawn and Andrew Hudgin of Marion to complete the field.
At tech Shawn King and Travis Harden protested one another and the results are also yet to be determined.
Racing returns to Wythe Raceway family next Saturday night the Mike Keith Memorial Super Street Race and Old Time Vintage Races..
