BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield Beavers took the best shots from the Golden Tornado of Keyser and responded with a convincing 43-20 victory on Friday night in a Class AA quarterfinal playoff game at Mitchell Stadium.
The defense for Keyser (10-2) keyed on Bluefield primary running back, JJ Davis, holding him to 6 yards rushing in the first half. The Tornado could not stop quarterback Carson Deeb, though.
Deeb completed 21 of his 30 passes for 345 yards and four touchdowns as the Beavers (11-1) racked up 417 total yards of offense to Keyser’s 291.
Bluefield head coach Fred Simon said, “If they’re going to take the run away, we can throw. That’s one good thing about our team — we can throw, we can run.”
The Beavers’ defense forced Keyser to punt on its first three possessions. Late in the first half, Sean Martin forced a fumble from Drae Allen and Shawn Mitchell recovered to set up Bluefield’s final points of the half, a 27-yard field goal by Kaulin Parris that gave the home squad a 17-0 lead.
Davis found various ways to get yardage after the break. He caught a 65-yard touchdown pass on the second play of the third quarter, and added a 50-yard TD scamper in the middle of the fourth quarter.
He had 128 yards of offense on 12 rushes and six receptions.
Receiver Jaheim House, who has been hampered by injury for part of the season, showed he was primed for the postseason with two touchdown grabs in the second half.
Trey Walker was among Bluefield’s special teams contributors, covering two onside kick attempts in the final two periods.
Keyser’s senior quarterback, Ryan Shoemaker, made his last scholastic game a memorable one. He ran the ball 26 times fo 79 yards and completed 2 of 4 passes for 14 yards.
Drae Allen was the Golden Tornado’s leading rusher, with 97 yards on 20 attempts. Allen’s number was called on all five plays of a 39-yard scoring drive in the fourth quarter.
Martin, Bluefield’s most fearsome tackler and a key offensive lineman, hobbled to the bench in the second half and did not return to the game. He stayed on the sideline with ice on his lower leg -- and after the game, the senior posed for photos with teammates at the midfield logo of Mitchell Stadium, after his final game at the legendary facility.
Simon said about Martin’s status, “We hope he’ll be ready next week. We’ll see. We can certainly use him next week for Fairmont.”
Bluefield was flagged 13 times for 115 penalty yards in the game, while Keyser was whistled for four penalties.
Next up for Bluefield, the fourth seed in Class AA, is a playoff rematch with second seeded Fairmont Senior, which beat Frankfort in another Friday quarerfinal. The Beavers will travel to Fairmont next weekend.
Simon said, “We figured we’d meet them at some point. Hopefully, we’ll be ready to play because we’re going to have to be, in their hostile environment. And we’ll do the best we can.”
Keyser-Bluefield
At Mitchell Stadium
Keyser...........0 0 8 12 — 20
Bluefield.......14 3 14 12 — 43
First Quarter
Blfd -- Jacorian Green 7 run (Kaulin Parris kick), 6:52
Blfd -- Brandon Wiley 12 pass from Carson Deeb (Parris kick), 3:33
Second Quarter
Blfd -- Parris 27 FG, 0:21.3
Third Quarter
Blfd -- JJ Davis 65 pass from Deeb (Parris kick), 11:10
Blfd -- Jaheim House 15 pass from Deeb (Parris kick), 4:41
Key -- Ryan Shoemaker 5 run (Brendan Pattison pass from Shoemaker), 1:03
Fourth Quarter
Key -- Drae Allen 6 run (pass failed), 7:33
Blfd -- Davis 50 run (kick failed), 7:22
Blfd -- House 10 pass from Deeb (kick blocked), 1:23
Key -- Shoemaker 10 run (pass failed), 0:13.7
----------
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING -- Keyser, Drae Allen 20-97, Zion Powell 11-76, Ryan Shoemaker 26-79, Logan Proud 7-25, Aaron Lyons 4-(-3). Bluefield, JJ Davis 12-71, Jacorian Green 1-7, Carson Deeb 3-5, team 2-(-11).
PASSING -- Keyser, Shoemaker 2-4-14-0-0. Bluefield, Deeb 21-30-345-4-0.
RECEIVING -- Keyser, Gavin Root 1-11, Logan Proud 1-3. Bluefield, Jaheim House 6-57, Juwaun Green 5-105, Jacorian Green 3-30, Brandon Wiley 5-86, Davis 2-67.
---------
TEAM STATISTICS
Rushes-yds., Keyser 68-277, Bluefield 18-72. Passing yards, Keyser 14, Bluefield 345. Total yards, Keyser 291, Bluefield 417. Penalties-yds., Keyser 4-44, Bluefield 13-115.
