BLUEFIELD, Va. — The Bluefield High baseball team checked off a lot of boxes in their 5-1 Coppinger Tournament semifinal victory over Princeton on Thursday night at Bowen Field.
The Beavers claimed a spot in this evening’s Coppinger championship game. They dominated their county rival. And, last but not least, they remained undefeated at 5-0 this season.
Bluefield pitcher Kerry Collins, a junior, struck out a dozen Tigers and came within one out of pitching a complete-game shutout. He was pulled in the seventh inning when he came within a few throws of the maximum 110 pitches in a high school game.
“Kerry threw a great game,” Redmond said. “He wanted to keep throwing, he wanted a complete game, but I didn’t want to flirt with that max pitch-count.”
Collins said, “I located the fastball really good, and the off-speed (pitch) was doing really good. … My infield backed me up really well. We had some good plays.”
Getting the pitching win in the Coppinger Tournament is “a really big accomplishment,” Collins said. “For me, a big step to the next big thing.”
But he also said the game meant something because Princeton was the opponent.
“They’re a cross-county rival, and I’m friends with a lot of those guys,” he said. “It’s fun to compete with them.”
Princeton head coach Austin Southcott said that his team “saw a good pitcher for Bluefield today. He was throwing well.”
By the middle of the fourth inning, Collins had struck out eight batters, including five in a row at one point. But the game was still scoreless, and Princeton (2-3) had managed to strand six Bluefield base-runners at the end of the first three frames.
It all changed in the bottom of the fourth, as the Beavers took a 3-0 lead.
The No. 9 batter, Davis Rockness, laid down a pristine bunt up the first-base line — a circumstance that everyone on the field seemed to know was coming — and got to first to load the bases.
He scored on Collins’ sacrifice fly to center. Gavin Lail and Justin Wiley secured the other two runs, aided by a couple of fielding errors.
Collins said, “That whole at bat, he (Princeton starter Justin Young) was throwing me off-speeds. … I saw him digging in his glove, and I knew he was going to throw off-speed, so I just knew I had to hit it hard somewhere, and I did, and it got the job done and scored a run.”
Ryker Brown scored in the fifth on a wild pitch after stealing a base. His single to shallow left in the sixth brought home Collins with the Beavers’ final run.
Brown took the mound in relief of Collins in the seventh. Brock Halsey slapped a single off of Brown, up the left-field line, to bring home Jordan Bailey with the lone run for Princeton.
Brown then closed it out, needing four pitches to record the game-ending strikeout.
Redmond said, “Ryker Brown came in and shut the door. He’s done that a couple of times. He’s a good athlete (and) a competitor.”
The coach said, “It was a good ballgame. (Princeton) was scrappy. … Their pitcher (Young) kept us off balance. We made a couple of boo-boos on base running, which helped them out.”
Bluefield had just five hits, all of them singles. Princeton’s five errors were costly.
Collins said, “We didn’t hit the ball as good as we normally do … but we hit the ball enough to get the job done and get the W.”
The Beavers will play for the Coppinger title today at 6 p.m. at Bowen Field. The opponent will be the Shady Spring Tigers, who beat Woodrow Wilson 9-5 in Thursday’s other semifinal.
“Shady has an excellent team,” Redmond said. “They’re fundamental at the plate, they’re good on defense (and) they’ve got good pitching.”
“The first game we played, it was a really good ballgame. We had to come back and beat them.”
Redmond said he had heard that Bluefield had not won the Coppinger crown since 1974— when current BHS football coach Fred Simon was playing for the Beavers.
Redmond said, “This means a lot, the championship of the Coppinger. … If we could win it, it would mean a lot to the school, and to these guys.”
Southcott said the Coppinger Tournament is “a great experience for our young guys. We’ve got a lot of young guys on this team that are going to get to play in this tournament for two and three more years.”
“We played a tough ballgame. A couple of mental mistakes and a couple of physical errors will lose you a game, every time.”
“But at the end of the day, it’s really about the experience. We’ve got a lot of young guys who are playing in some big-time situations. And that’s going to roll over into next year, and the year to come.”
At Bowen Field / Peters Ballpark
Princeton...........……. 000 000 1 — 1 6 5
Bluefield ……............ 000 311 X — 5 5 0
Young, Nelson (5), Higginbotham (6) and Higginbotham, Sampson (6). Collins, Brown (7) and Redmond. WP — Collins. LP — Young.
