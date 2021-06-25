Knox Preston and Dylan Rogers...

Elizabethton River Riders catcher Knox Preston is pulled away from the plate by an off-target throw while Princeton WhistlePigs outfielder Dylan Rogers slides safely home to score during Thursday night’s Appalachian League baseball game at Hunnicutt Field, in Princeton. 

 Staff photo by Jessica Nuzzo

BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield Ridge Runners broke out of their doldrums on Thursday night, cranking out 12 hits on their way to a 6-4 Appalachian League victory over the visiting Greeneville Flyboys at Bowen Field at Peters Park.

Joshuan Sandoval, a 6-foot-3. 245 catcher hailing from MidAmerica Nazarene, led the hit parade for the Ridge Runners, going 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBIs. Brayden Jobert went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Bluefield, while Michael Seegers went 2-for-5 with an RBI. Lawson Harrill had a double and an RBI and Kendal Ewell added a double.

Early relief pitcher Ben Kovel picked up the win for the Ridge Runners. Over his three-inning shift he allowed no hits and no runs, striking out three and walking none.

Emanuel Dean went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Greenville while Jonathan Hogart went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI.

The Princeton WhistlePigs fell 12-2 to the visiting Elizabethton River Runners. 

Elizabeton bombarded the WhistlePigs with 17 hits — including two doubles apiece by Sam Thompson and Mario Zabala — while only conceding four hits to Princeton. Chase Adkison went 3-for-5 with two RBIs. Thompson and Zabala drove in two runs apiece.

Tommy Myint had a solo home run to drive in one of the WhistlePigs runs. Tyshawn Barrett drove in the other run on a sacrifice fly. A.J. Jones had a double. 

Princeton starter Channing Young absorbed the loss; Elizabethton relief pitcher Luis Gonzalez collected the win.

 The second games of the respective two-game series’ continue tonight at Bowen Field and Hunnicutt Field.

