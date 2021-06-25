BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield Ridge Runners broke out of their doldrums on Thursday night, cranking out 12 hits on their way to a 6-4 Appalachian League victory over the visiting Greeneville Flyboys at Bowen Field at Peters Park.
Joshuan Sandoval, a 6-foot-3. 245 catcher hailing from MidAmerica Nazarene, led the hit parade for the Ridge Runners, going 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBIs. Brayden Jobert went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Bluefield, while Michael Seegers went 2-for-5 with an RBI. Lawson Harrill had a double and an RBI and Kendal Ewell added a double.
Early relief pitcher Ben Kovel picked up the win for the Ridge Runners. Over his three-inning shift he allowed no hits and no runs, striking out three and walking none.
Emanuel Dean went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Greenville while Jonathan Hogart went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI.
The Princeton WhistlePigs fell 12-2 to the visiting Elizabethton River Runners.
Elizabeton bombarded the WhistlePigs with 17 hits — including two doubles apiece by Sam Thompson and Mario Zabala — while only conceding four hits to Princeton. Chase Adkison went 3-for-5 with two RBIs. Thompson and Zabala drove in two runs apiece.
Tommy Myint had a solo home run to drive in one of the WhistlePigs runs. Tyshawn Barrett drove in the other run on a sacrifice fly. A.J. Jones had a double.
Princeton starter Channing Young absorbed the loss; Elizabethton relief pitcher Luis Gonzalez collected the win.
The second games of the respective two-game series’ continue tonight at Bowen Field and Hunnicutt Field.
