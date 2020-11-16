BLUEFIELD — Throughout the first few games of the season, the Bluefield High School football team had been trying to figure out how to put the final pieces of its defense in place.
Having two weeks of practice without a game to end the regular season helped the No. 2 Beavers (6-1) finally get it all together on that side of the football.
Bluefield forced five turnovers on their way to a 47-6 win over No. 15 Clay County in Sunday’s Class AA playoff first round game at Mitchell Stadium.
“The whole defense was clicking together today,” said Bluefield senior Dakota Stroupe.
The game originally scheduled for Friday night was believed canceled with No. 2 Bluefield advancing to the quarterfinals. Later Friday afternoon the Beavers learned the game was pushed back two days so that Clay County could play.
Bluefield managed 458 yards of offense including a number of big plays while Clay County (7-3) only had 97 yards for the game.
The balanced offense of the Panthers that featured a strong senior quarterback and a powerful running back could not get traction at any point.
Clay County only had two plays that gained more than nine yards. One of them was a 40-yard pass in the final minutes of the game.
Grant Krajeski completed nine passes for the Panthers but Clay only gained 70 yards while Elijah Payton fought hard for his 34 yards rushing.
Sunday’s game marked the second time this season the Beavers defense was not scored on. The only points for the Panthers came on a fumble returned for a touchdown by Jacob Morton off a bad snap.
Although Bluefield played one of its best defensive games of the season — and have only allowed one touchdown over its last eight quarters — improvement will be necessary for each rung of the playoffs.
“We’re going to have to keep improving each week with the competition but I think we have a better understanding of defense now,” Bluefield head coach Fred Simon said.
The Beavers picked off four passes in the game, including a pair by Dakota Stroupe. One of them was returned for a touchdown late in the second quarter.
“I though Dakota played well today. He was good on his drops,” Simon said. “As the game went on he picked it up and made some nice tackles. He played a game that I’m sure he’s very proud of — and I am too.”
The pair of interceptions for Stroupe came when the Beavers got pressure on the quarterback. Krajeski was forced to scramble and make hurried throws that twice went into the seniors hands.
“It felt good, but without my teammates on defense getting to the quarterback that wouldn’t have happened. So I give all props to my teammates,” Stroupe said.
In the first quarter Clay County got an 11-yard completion but Bluefield forced a fumble and Jaeon Flack fell on it. Two plays later the junior dashed 43 yards for the score with the offensive line opening up a hole for him.
“They blocked good and I saw an open hole and scored because of the line,” Flack said.
Juwaun Green picked off a pass at the goal line in the first quarter with the Panthers never getting closer to the end zone than the 18-yard line.
On the second to last play of the game Bluefield freshman Sencere Field picked off a pass at the goal line to finish off the victory with the backups playing the entire second half.
“It’s all about tackling, if we can’t tackle they’re going to get yards but it happened as a team. We had rushers going to get the quarterback and it helped the secondary out a lot,” Stroupe said.
Flack led the Beavers on the ground with 89 yards adding a 13-yard score in the fourth quarter. He converted a number of first downs with long runs.
“He’s gutsy. He tries really hard and he’s going to give you everything he’s got,” Simon said.
Freshman Amir Hairston rushed for 66 yards including a 3-yard score in the third quarter with the Beavers passing for 264 yards also.
Starting quarterback Carson Deeb completed eight passes for 121 yards in less than two quarters of action.
Ryker Brown finished off the rest of the first half under center throwing for 77 yards including a 46-yard touchdown toss to Jacorian Green. Brown caught a 5-yard touchdown from Deeb just over a minute into the second quarter.
Bluefield has relied on the big play on offense this year and it was no different Sunday. Deeb found Brandon Wiley open for a 56-yard pass down to the 4-yard line, The senior duo then connected again for the first points of the game.
Given the layoff in between games, there was some rust the Beavers needed to shake off.
“We’ve been a big play team before and that’s what we were today, moreso. But I’d like to get a little more consistency,” Simon said.
Wiley finished with 101 yards receiving and Green had 77.
In the second half sophomore Caleb Fuller led the Beavers and threw for 66 yards on six completions.
Bluefield advances to the Class AA quarterfinals where it will host North Marion Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Beavers are the top seed remaining in the bracket after No.1 Sissonville lost Friday night to No. 16 Elkins. Only one of the top four seeds is left and that is the Beavers.
at Mitchell Stadium
Clay County… 0 0 6 0 — 6
Bluefield…….. 14 21 6 6 — 47
Scoring
First Quarter
B — Brandon Wiley 4-yard pass from Carson Deeb (Jackson Wills kick) 8:13
B — Jaeon Flack 43-yard run (Wills kick) 6:16
Second Quarter
B — Ryker Brown 5-yard pass from Deeb (Wills kick) 10:47
B — Jacorian Green 46-yard pass from Brown (Wills kick) 3:47
B — Dakota Stroupe 25-yard interception return (Wills kick) 2:49
Third Quarter
CC — Jacob Morton 20-yard fumble return (pass failed) 8:13
B — Amir Hairston 3-yard run (kick missed) 4:34
Fourth Quarter
B — Jaeon Flack 13-yard run (kick missed) 10:29
Team Statistics
First downs: CC 2; B 13. Rush-Yards: CC 20-27; B 34-194. Pass yards: CC 70; B 264. Comp-Att-Int: CC 9-26-4; B 18-30-1. Fumbles-lost: CC 1-1; B 3-2. Penalty-Yards: CC 5-30; B 8-83. Punts-Avg: CC 5-33.8; B 1-36.
Individual Statistics
Rushing yards: CC Elijah Payton 14-34, Grant Krajeski 3-4, Lucas Lynch 2-(-8), team 1-(-3); B Jaeon Flack 10-89, Amir Hairston 11-66, Ryker Brown 3-15, Gaige Sisk 2-4, Carson Deeb 1-9, Sencere Fields 1-4, Team 4-(-21).
Passing: CC Grant Krajeski 9-26-0 td-70-4 int, B Carson Deeb 8-13-2 td-121-1 int, Ryker Brown 4-7-1 td-77-0 int, Caleb Fuller 6-9-0 td-66-0 int.
Receiving: CC Dalton Anderson 3-24, Caleb Atha 3-5, Elijah Payton 2-1, Owen Bass 1-40; B Brandon Wiley 5-101, Jacorian Green 3-77, Sencere Fields 2-26, Gaige Sisk 2-16, Chance Johnson, 2-11, Jaeon Flack 1-16, Juwaun Green 1-7, Ryker Brown 1-5.
Turnovers: CC Jacob Morton fumble recovery, Andrew Adkins interception, Bo Roat fumble recovery; B Jaeon Flack fumble recovery, Juwaun Green interception, Dakota Stroupe two interceptions, Sencere Fields interception.
