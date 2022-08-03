PULASKI, Va. — The Bluefield Ridge Runners exploded for six runs in the top of the ninth innning, including four off a grand slam by Jake Mummau, to collect a 13-10 victory over the Pulaski River Turtles at historic Calfee Park, on Tuesday night.
Mummau finished 2-for-4 with four RBIs for Bluefield (25-26) while Grant Voytovich hit two doubles and finished with four RBIs to help fill out the 10-hit attack. Parker Redden went 2-for-5 and Ryley Preece had a sacrifice fly, two stolen bases (19 on the season) and scored five runs on the night.
Tyler Cox (1-0) finished out the eighth and the ninth for the Ridge Runners to collect his first win of the season on 1 2-3 innings’ work.
Pulaski (25-27) had seven hits on the night, including a two-run blast in the eighth inning by Christian Smith. Brian Nicolas went 2-for-5 with a triple and two RBIs and Ryland Zaborowski had a pair of doubles and drove in three runs.
Bluefield heads to Greenevill today for a doubleheader, the first game set to start at 5:30 p.m.
Elsewhere on Tuesday night, Burlington exploded for 10 runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to secure a 10-7 victory over the visiting Princeton WhistlePigs in a six-inning game at Burlington Athletic Stadium.
The singular hero of the game was Sock Puppets relief pitcher Mason Ruh (6-0), who took over for Ian McNabb one out into the second inning after the starter had given up seven runs — only three of which were earned — over the short span he enjoyed the elevated view from the mound.
Ruh blanked the WhistlePigs over the ensuing 4 2-3 innings, keeping his foot in the door for the ludicruous 10-run rally in the bottom of the fifth — including a three-run homer by Brogan Napier, who finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
Tomorrow’s going to be another day.
Princeton (21-29) hosts Johnson City at Hunnicutt Field tonight. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.
