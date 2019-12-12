BUIES CREEK, N.C. — Bluefield College women’s basketball never was able to take a lead against NCAA Division I Campbell University and lost 65-41 Thursday at Gore Arena.
The Fighting Camels made over half of their shots in the first half to take a 14-point lead that the Rams were unable to chip away at.
Tiyanna Scott led Bluefield with 12 points, all of them coming on four three-pointers she made. Scott made all the three-pointers she took while the rest of the Rams missed the nine they attempted.
No other player scored in double figures for the Rams as the team shot 32.6 percent from the field. The Fighting Camels made 45.1 percent of their shots and only had nine turnovers with Bluefield turning the ball over 19 times.
Campbell had ShyAnne Tuelle scored 13 points as 11 different players had at least two points.
Kianna Campbell pulled down ten rebounds for Bluefield and Tianna Crockett added eight rebounds.
The bench players from Campbell scored 33 points including 13 points from Taya Bolden.
Bluefield host Piedmont International Monday at 11 a.m. for its Education Day game.
