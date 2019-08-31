MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Bluefield College struggled to convert on third downs and lost to Faulkner 38-19 Saturday afternoon in a Mid-South Conference cross-division matchup.
The Rams cut the lead to five in the third quarter but allowed a touchdown as the quarter expired and could not score in the fourth quarter. Bluefield only converted on two of its 14 third downs.
Quarterback Aiden Wilder made his debut for Bluefield throwing for 219 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He rushed for a team-high 24 yards.
In the first quarter Wilder found Greg Ebron for a four-yard touchdown to tie the game at seven.
Early in the third quarter Michael Everett alertly picked up a fumble and returned it 26 yards for a touchdown. Wilder found Strickland from 20 yards out to cut the deficit to five in the third quarter.
Leading the Rams receivers was Jaquan Ebron who had seven catches for 103 yards and Strickland caught five passes for 76 yards.
The running game struggled amassing only 77 yards on 34 carries. Running backs Caleb Wilson and Jordan Huntley each carried the ball seven times for 19 and 15 yards, respectively.
Everett was one of two Rams with double-digit tackles making 11 of them. DaMarcus Wimbush had 10 and Tyrice Henry picked off a pass from Faulkner quarterback Mason Blocker.
Rams backup quarterback Bryce Verble played the final series completing three of eight passes for 62 yards and the drive ended when he threw an interception in the redzone.
Bluefield has their first home game of the season Sept. 7 against Bethel University at 6 p.m.
