BLUEFIELD — DaMarcus Wimbush was the first Bluefield College football player to be on the NAIA All-American first team last year and has repeated this year.
He was named one of three linebackers on the Associated Press NAIA All-American first team defense Friday.
Wimbush led all of NAIA in tackles per game with 14.6 to finish with 146 tackles for the season. He led the Rams with 3.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for a loss.
The other players from the Appalachian Division of the Mid-South Conference on the first team are Reinhardt offensive lineman Trey Coney and Kentucky Christian wide receiver DeVon McCoy. In total, 11 players from the Mid-South Conference were named to either the first or second teams.
The player of the year is running back Charles Salary of Marian University.
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Johnny Feauto, senior, Kansas Wesleyan.
Running backs — Arnijae Ponder, junior, Morningside (Iowa); Charles Salary, senior, Marian (Ind.).
Linemen — Josh Brown, senior, College of Idaho; Trey Coney, senior, Reinhardt (Ga.); Garrett Temme, senior, Morningside (Iowa); Mike Davis, senior, Southeastern (Fla.); Austin Sherrill, junior, Keiser (Fla.).
Tight end — Trenton Poe-Evans, senior, Kansas Wesleyan.
Receivers — DeVon McCoy, sophomore, Kentucky Christian; Shane Solberg, junior, Northwestern (Iowa).
All-purpose player — Jaylen Boyd, junior, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.).
Kicker — Kyle Mitchell, senior, College of Idaho.
DEFENSE
Linemen — Jeremiah Pharms, senior, Friends (Kan.); Landon, Corolla, senior, Georgetown (Ky.); Shaq Bradford, senior, Kansas Wesleyan; Mac Dutra, senior, Marian (Ind.).
Linebackers — Austin Cuicchi, senior, Grand View (Iowa); Jason Ferris, senior, Montana Western; DaMarcus Wimbush, junior, Bluefield (Va.).
Secondary — Dayton Bush, senior, Benedictine (Kan.); Dallis Flowers, junior, Grand View (Iowa); Sage Chen-Young, sophomore, Keiser (Fla.); Takota Anderson, senior, Kansas Wesleyan.
Punter — Drake Higgins, senior, Missouri Valley College.
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Joe Dolincheck, sophomore, Morningside (Iowa).
Running backs — Demarco Prewitt, senior, Kansas Wesleyan; Tim Whitfield, junior, Langston (Okla.).
Linemen — Dustin Rivera, junior, Southwestern (Kan.); James Officer IV, senior, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.); Andrew Rupich, junior, Culver-Stockton (Mo.); Robert Mosley, senior, Waldorf (Iowa); Paxton De Haan, senior, Northwestern (Iowa).
Tight end — Austin Harris, sophomore, Midland (Neb.).
Receivers — Stevie Williams, junior, Kansas Wesleyan; Reid Jurgensmeier, junior, Morningside (Iowa).
All-purpose player — Louis Quinones, senior, Valley City State (N.D.).
Kicker — Nathan Hamilton, freshman, Grand View (Iowa).
DEFENSE
Linemen — James Jamicich, senior, St. Francis (Ind.); Seth Fallen, senior, Reinhardt (Ga,); Kumi Sarpong Jr., sophomore, Cumberlands (Ky.); Robert Robinson, junior, Briar Cliffs (Iowa).
Linebackers — Sam Morton, senior, Evangel (Mo.); Tanner Machacek, senior, Northwestern (Iowa); Kevin Brown, senior, Dickinson State (N.D.).
Secondary — Klayton Nordeen, senior, Morningside (Iowa); Trevon Claybourne, senior, Siena Heights (Mich.); Twon Collymore, sophomore, Sterling (Kan.); Starr Thompson, senior, Georgetown (Ky.).
Punter — Austin Bohn, senior, Ottawa (Ariz.)
