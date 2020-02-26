KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Bluefield College men’s basketball player Niquan Cousins has been named to the Appalachian Athletic Conference All-Conference first team.
Cousins, a six-foot-six senior, averaged 14.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game this season for the Rams.
Junior Jermiah Jenkins was named to the All-Conference second team. Jenkins led Bluefield College in scoring this season at 15 points a game and dished out 100 assists this season.
Both Cousins and Jenkins surpassed the 1,000 career point scoring plateau this past season.
Bluefield garnered other awards from the conference with Rob Littlejohn being named to the Champions of Character Team.
Ben Grove, Littlejohn, Brandon Shields and Omega Stitt were named to the All-Academic Team.
Austin Butler of Montreat was AAC Player of the Year while Vernon Jackson of Allen was named Defensive Player of the Year. Blake McIntyre of Reinhardt and Skylar McKinney of Columbia International were co-Freshmen of the Year, and Kevin Burton of Union was named Coach of the Year.
The Bluefield College women’s basketball team also had members of its squad named getting AAC honors.
Women’s basketball player Kianna Campbell of Lockport, Ill., has been named to the Appalachian Athletic Conference All-Defensive team. A senior, Campbell had 75 steals this season while averaging 5.6 rebounds per game and scored 11.4 points a contest for the Rams.
The AAC also recognized Shayla Spell as a member of the Champions of Character Team.
Nine members of the women’s squad were named to the All-Academic team: Kendal Cloninger, Cierra Cook, Tianna Crockett, Brianna Farrar, Emily Hart, Tiyanna Scott, Aynae Simmons, Ayanna Strother, and Haley Turman.
Brooke Hammond of Union College was named Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. Kaitlyn Hennessee of Bryan College was the Freshman of the Year and Jason Smith of Bryan was Coach of the Year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.