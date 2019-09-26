BLUEFIELD, Va. — Bluefield College head football Dewey Lusk once was a football player at Emory & Henry College. He spent a long stretch with the Wasps as an assistant coach under the late Lou Wacker.
At this point in his college coaching career, the most famous football game Lusk is associated with occurred while he was the head coach at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. The Highland Cavaliers were playing against — who else? — but Emory & Henry.
That game saw the Highland Cavaliers upend Lusk’s alma mater 33-30 at Carl Smith Stadium in Wise, Va. on a play so astonishing that it was named the 2011 Geico Play of the Year for all college classifications.
The game was the fourth time the two teams had met and the Highland Cavaliers’ first — and thus far, only — gridiron win over Emory & Henry.
“They’d played four times and Emory had won all three and I coached in all four,” said Lusk, who’ll once again find himself at cross-purposes with E&H when the Wasps (0-2) face the Rams (0-4) at Mitchell Stadium at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
The Highland Cavaliers trailed 30-27 with just over a minute remaining and were pushing deep into E&H territory when an interception on the Wasps’ 11 yard line by defensive back Jason Hill shifted possession back to Emory & Henry.
The Highland Cavs defense rose to the occasion and forced the Wasps into a three-and-out situation with just enough time on the clock to force a punt.
Marcus Bratton received the kick at the Virginia-Wise 30 and returned the ball to the Emory & Henry 40 where he was met by Wasps linebacker Shane Wick, who hit Bratton a glancing blow near the Cavs sideline that compromised his balance. After staggering toward the right-side hash mark in an effort to recover, Bratton toppled forward and pitched the ball right-handed underneath his falling torso. The ball’s lateral arc carried it toward teammates trailing Bratton near the left hash. With no time showing on the clock but the play still live, Wise’s Josh Wright didn’t break stride as he snatched the football out of the air and took it 40 yards for the game-winning touchdown.
It was nuts.
“I’d coached two of those games as a coach with Emory and two of them as a coach with Wise. That was kind of a crazy night, because there were so many people there that I had coached on both sides and to win it in that kind of fashion ... it was one of those folklore kind of Southwest Virginia games that people still talk about,” Lusk said.
The Emory & Henry-Virginia Wise football series, which many Southwest Virginia football fans hoped would become a regular rivalry, has never since been resumed.
“They called it the Southwest Virginia Bowl and all four games were really, really good games. It just never really materialized again,” said Lusk.
The Rams coach can’t vouch for whether or not Bluefield and Emory can build a gridiron rivalry any more lasting than the one between E&H and the Highland Cavaliers. This year’s meeting between the two teams is a one-game contract.
Regardless, Lusk is certainly happy to have Emory & Henry on this year’s schedule.
Wasps head football coach Curt Newsome is also a player alumnus of the E&H football program. Newsome graduated just prior to Lusk’s arrival on campus, but the two men have know one another professionally as coaches for years.
“When I got to Bluefield, we started scrimmaging Emory. I kept telling Curt, ‘Man, we’re so close together, rather than us traveling all over the world — they even went to New York for a game last year — I kept saying, ‘Let’s play, let’s play,’ and it never really seemed to work out, “ Lusk said.
“Then (Emory & Henry) called us last winter and said they had the same open date that we had,” Lusk said. “I hope this will lead to us continuing the series. It would be really nice to do that. But I think we’re just going to wait and see how this goes and go from there.”
Both teams have players recruited from high schools in Southwest Virginia and across the Commonwealth who are familiar with one another. Lots of alumni athletes from both colleges are expected to attend.
“I’m glad that we’re at least playing this one time because Southwest Virginia is football crazy and a lot of these kids have played together and know one another. We’re only an hour and fifteen minutes apart,” Lusk said. “It’s going to be a social event. I think it’s going to be really good for small college football in Southwest Virginia.”
