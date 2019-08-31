BLUEFIELD, Va. — The Bluefield College football program kicks off its 2019 season on Saturday, taking on Faulkner University for the first Mid-South Conference meeting between the two teams since 2016.
The Eagles prevailed 28-13 in the last meeting between the two programs in Montgomery, Ala. on Sept. 10, 2013. In Faulkner’s last visit to Mitchell Stadium in 2016, the Alabama prevailed 47-35 in an offensive shootout.
In that game, Rams running back Adrian Pope rushed for 213 yards on 15 carries, scoring three touchdowns.
The Rams enter Dewey Lusk’s third season as head coach looking to improve on last year’s 4-7 finish, during which three of the team’s seven losses were by less than a touchdown.
“We can’t overlook anybody,” said Bluefield College head football coach Dewey Lusk, who left for Alabama with his team at 5 a.m. on Thursday morning.
“We’ve got to get ready for Faulkner. It’s going to be tough down there. It’s going to be hot. They’ve got a bunch of athletes, they always do. We just need to go down there , be ready mentally and be ready to compete for four quarters and play together and see what happens,” Lusk said.
If the Rams can put together a rushing attack to match Pope’s 2016 showing versus the Eagles that will be good news, indeed. Bluefield College returns no starting running backs from last season and Lusk is looking to BC baseball crossover Jordan Huntley in addition to Caleb Gibson and Xavier Freeman vie for the lion’s share of carries this season.
The Rams have also working hard in the off-season to install a new quarterback, with Bryce Verble and transfer Aiden Wilder battling for the start. The situation at wide receiver is less uncertain with Lowell Patron, Jr., Antonio Strickland and Jaquan Ebron returning with a lot of experience. The Rams receiving corps also has redshirt DeAndre Jackson, Christian Quirley and Emory & Henry transfer Ben Meade, who was a former quarterback at Graham High School.
“It’s always great to be home. This is where I grew up and this is the field I played on. It’s a little bit different since they’ve redone the turf. There’s nothing to be back home,” said Meade, who started as a slot at E&H but was moved to defensive back as a sophomore.
One of Faulkner’s top returning players is defensive end Lincoln Tulimasealii. The Anchorage, Alaska native garnered second-team All-Sun Division honors at linebacker last season for the Eagles and has already been selected to compete as a defensive end in the inaugural NAIA Senior Football Classic on Dec. 14 in Savannah, Ga.
Faulkner is coached by former Mobile Christian head football coach Tommy Wasden, who took over the reins of the Eagles program from his brother, Shayne Wasden, who resigned his position as head coach after a lone 4-7 season in which five of Faulkner’s losses were by a cumulative total of 13 points.
The game kicks off at noon.
