BLUEFIELD — An offensive explosion for Bluefield College propelled the Rams to a 57-14 win over Union College Saturday night at Mitchell Stadium for their first win of the season.
Coming into the game, the Rams had not scored more than 24 points in any of their four games but scored more than that in the second quarter alone.
It was the ground game that did most of the work for Bluefield piling up 296 yards on 66 carries while the Rams had 188 yards through the air on nine passes.
The Bluefield (1-4, 1-0 Mid-South Conference) offense was not alone in playing well, the defense forced five turnovers on the night.
Running back Xavier Freeman had a career day with 112 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Coming into the game the freshman had only carried the ball once for one yard in his collegiate career.
The Rams Aidan Wilder made his impact felt in the first half by throwing for four touchdowns and running in for a fifth. A two-yard scamper opened the scoring with under seven minutes left in the first quarter.
He then found Jaquan Ebron for a 30-yard touchdown catch to complete a seven-play drive and the two connected again for a 69-yard touchdown 11 seconds into the second quarter.
Wilder found Ebron once again with just over three minutes left in the second quarter for a 28-yard touchdown catch. Ebron finished the game with four catches for 148 yards.
The scoring was not over in the first half for the Rams as Wilder found Greg Ebron for a 7-yard touchdown reception. Wilder completed seven of his eight passes for 188 yards with four touchdowns and rushed for 13 yards.
After 31-yard touchdown pass for Union, Bluefield’s Tyrice Henry returned the kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown. Henry had a great day on the defensive recovering a fumble and picking off a pass.
Freeman had both of his touchdown runs come in the third quarter along with a safety as a result of the ball being snapped out of the endzone on a punt attempt.
Nine different players got carries for Bluefield with Tavis White rushing for 95 yards on 16 carries. Graham High graduate Ben Meade had one carry for six yards.
Greg Amos and Charles Turner each had interceptions while Amos also recovered a fumble. Linebackers DaMarcus Wimbush and Sam Kirtley each had 10 tackles on the night to lead the Rams.
Union (0-6, 0-1 MSC) got 133 passing yards from Kendrick Furness along with 33 rushing yards. The Bulldogs rushed for 178 yards with Drew Carson 62yards gained and top tailback Jalen Echols rushing for 55 on 10 carries.
Bluefield heads on the road to face Reinhardt University (4-2, 1-0 MSC) next Saturday at 6 p.m.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.