BLUEFIELD, Va. — Bluefield College has moved its football season to the spring after the Mid-South Conference Appalachian Division decided to postpone the fall schedule due to COVID-19 the college announced Tuesday afternoon.
The Rams are a member of the Appalachian Division for football but for almost all other sports are a member of the Appalachian Athletic Conference with the first date for games September 15.
"We will make the most of this time to help our students focus on their academics, because they are first and foremost student-athletes," said Bluefield College Director of Athletics Tonia Walker. in the press release.
The Bluegrass Division joined the Appalachian in deciding to postpone the fall football season. The respective administrative councils recommended the decision and the institutions’ presidents voted to confirm that decision. The Sun Division decided that they intend to play its divisional slate of games beginning September 12.
With the Mid-South Conference football footprint spanning over seven states each division’s administrative council was given the autonomy to make their own decision on whether to play football this fall.
Teams in the Appalachian and Bluegrass are able to play non-conference games or scrimmages this fall.
Bluefield College had student-athletes in fall sports begin arriving on campus July 31 undergoing protocols including COVID-19 testing before practices were set to begin August 15.
The football team will still continue to train in preparation for a spring season.
"Coaches will continue to work with student-athletes in preparation for the season through rigorous strength training, conditioning, and dedicated work on team unity,” Walker said in the release.
The fall sports of men and women's soccer, cross country, golf, and tennis are scheduled to start playing September 15 with the college monitoring any changes that may occur.
