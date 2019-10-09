BLUEFIELD, Va. — Ray Vance, who led the Bluefield College Men’s Volleyball program to a 22-25 overall record over the past two seasons, resigned as head coach of the program earlier this week.
Rams athletic director Tonia Walker announced Vance’s resignation on Tuesday.
“We certainly thank Ray for his dedication and servant leadership that has been demonstrated during his time at Bluefield College. We pray God’s continued blessings upon him in his future endeavors,” Walker’s announcement read.
Walker said a national search to identify Bluefield College’s next head men’s volleyball coach will be launched immediately.
Coach Bud Gallemore will serve as interim men’s volleyball coach until the position is filled.
