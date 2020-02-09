BLUEFIELD, Va. — Throughout the first half of the season Bluefield College men’s basketball was searching for a third consistent scorer in double figures.
It has found that in Stanley Christian who made his debut for the Rams January 15 after showing his potential in practices.
“We’re getting there, it’s been a process,” Bluefield College head coach Richard Morgan said. “It’s been a rough road to get him acclimated to what’s going on but he’s been a great shot in the arm for us.”
Christian spent three years on the basketball team at the University of Rio Grande before to Bluefield and has alleviated some pressure on the other main scorers for the Rams.
In his eight games he is averaging 15 points and Bluefield is 5-3 since he debuted.
“We could see some of the flashes in practices but until those lights came on and you saw it there. That’s when you said ‘okay, this guy is a basketball player,’” Morgan said.
The six-foot-six forward is making 54.7 percent of his shots and grabbing six rebounds a game for the Rams (13-14, 11-10 Appalachian Athletic Conference)
Before Christian got on the court for the Rams it was Niquan Cousins leading the offense.
The six-foot-six senior is scoring just under 15 points a game along with averaging a team-high eight rebounds. Cousins has scored in double figures 23 times this season and went over the 1,000 career point mark with the Rams January 22.
“He plays a lot of minutes so wear and tear on his body and everybody guns for him every night so its been tough to get him to be really consistent every night but he’s done the best he can, “ Morgan said.
Cousins has seven double-doubles this year and career-highs in points and rebounds. He scored 31 points against St. Andrews January 7 and then grabbed 19 rebounds February 5 against Milligan College.
The third member of the trio averaging double figures scoring is Jeremiah Jenkins at 14.6 points a game. He has scored in double-digits in each of the last nine games and 21 of 27 games this season.
“He’s a tough player,” Morgan said. “He plays hard and he gets after the other team’s point guard and he scores.
The five-foot-eight point guard leads Bluefield College with 90 assists, an average of three a game along with two games with nine dimes.
Christian and Cousins are the top two scorers for the Rams. The offense for Bluefield flows through the two forwards with the duo finding open teammates when defenses collapse on them.
“Trying to get that ball to either Niquan or Stan I think right now is our strong suit. And then when they collapse down on that I think getting Jermiah Jenkins some shots that’s been the key to our success,” Morgan said.
Jenkins is shooting a team-high 39.8 percent from behind the three-point line along with 38 percent for Cousins and 37.5 percent from D’Monte Evans.
“We got some other guys that pitch in and do their part but I think it really came together when those three guys became our leading scorers,” Morgan said.
Evans averages nine points a game off the bench along with seven each for Nick Roberts and Damauri Sexton. Sexton leads the Rams with 20 blocks on the defensive end.
The Rams opened the season with 12 of their first 15 games away from the Dome Gymnasium. Bluefield went 6-9 over those 15 games as Morgan wanted to test the team and emphasize the importance of winning at home.
“I wanted to test my guys and I wanted them to understand how you really got to take care of home,” Morgan said.
The Rams are 7-4 at home including a 77-64 victory over Bryan College Saturday where Jenkins led four scorers in double figures with 18 points.
Only three games remain in the regular season for Bluefield before the conference tournament where the Rams lost in the opening round last year. Going further is the goal this year.
“Go as deep as we can. Try to make sure that we can do some things that’s going to cause us to jockey for position for the tournament, get in the tournament, play hard as we can and then build it for the next year,” Morgan said.
