BLUEFIELD, Va. — A balanced scoring attack saw Bluefield College men’s basketball pick up its second consecutive win 83-75 over Reinhardt University Saturday.
Jermiah Jenkins and D’Monte Evans each had 19 points for the Rams who outscored the Eagles 44-35 in the second half.
Bluefield shot 51.1 percent from the field including 10-of-19 from the three-point line. Reinhardt made 44.6 percent of its shots but only 35 percent from long range.
Damauri Sexton scored 14 along with nine rebounds while Niquan Cousins added 10 points.
The Rams found success getting to the free throw line with 39 attempts, making 25 of them.
Reinhardt also had four players score in double figures led by 23 from Blake McIntyre. Josh Daniels had 13 points off the bench, Marcus Kirkland had 12 and Dustin Ladson chipped in 11 points.
Bluefield hosts Montreat College Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
A three-pointer with 14 seconds left earned Reinhardt a 61-58 win over Bluefield College Saturday in an Appalachian Athletic Conference game.
The Rams had taken a 58-57 lead on a free throw from Cierra Cooke with 49 seconds left but the Eagles overcame a turnover for Bethany Headrick to drain a three-pointer with seconds left.
Bluefield traded baskets with Reinhardt in the fourth quarter as both teams scored 18 points.
Cook was the lone scorer in double figures for the Rams with 16 points with Emily Hart scoring nine and eight from Kianna Campbell.
The clutch shot for Reinhardt was scored by Headrick who had 16 points but the Eagles were led in scoring by Catherine Shope with 17 points.
The Eagles who shot 38.9 percent from the field had Ashton Sutton score 12 points off the bench.
Bluefield shot 41.2 percent from the field including 28.6 percent from the three-point line. Reinhardt made five-of-15 three-pointers.
Next Saturday Bluefield travels to Truett-McConnell University Saturday with tip-off at 2 p.m.
