BLUEFIELD, Va. — The Bluefield College men’s basketball team hopes to be ready to take the floor in time for its first Appalachian Athletic Conference game of the 2020-21 season versus St. Andrews at The Dome Gymnasium on Nov. 17.
For the time being, the primary opponent the Rams need to outplay is COVID-19 metrics.
“We’re waiting for our guys who have been out due to COVID to meet the protocols in order to return to play,” said Bluefield College head coach Richard Morgan, whose team postponed Wednesday’s scheduled season opener at West Virginia Institute of Technology in Beckley due to having only six players who were certified and ready to compete.
“Here’s the problem ... some of them had to go into quarantine and because we were all in the gym ... we all had to go sit down for 14 days. We didn’t do a whole lot when we only had six. We mainly did just individual workout stuff,” said Morgan, whose squad was tied for eighth with Kentucky Christian in the recent AAC men’s basketball preseason poll.
By the time November 17 rolls around, Morgan needs at least eight eligible players who’ve all had a minimum of three practices in order to meet AAC requirements.
The good news for Morgan is that handful of players who’ve managed to stay healthy and in practice all along are all returning veterans.
Jermiah Jenkins is a 5-8 senior point guard from Norfolk who averaged 15 points per game and was second in steals behind Niquan Cousins last season. Rob Littlejohn is a 6-4, redshirt sophomore forward from Columbus, Ohio who averaged 5 rebounds per game and was injured early in the season. Omega Stitt, a 6-2, junior guard from Charlotte, N.C. (2.8 ppg) and Brandon Shields, a 6-7 senior forward from Fairmont (4.2 ppg) are also returning starters.
Stanley Christian, a 6-6, senior forward from Norfolk (16 ppg, 7 rpg) started some but only played half a season. Trent Dunn, a 6-1, junior (2.4 ppg) was a backup point guard last season.
“All the rest of the returners are good, so we didn’t miss anything as far as that,” Morgan said. “We’ve still got to get better. We’ve played 3-on-3 ... we’ve done everything you can imagine with just six guys. We had managers toss the ball around and get in a zone. Me and my assistants have been creative with everything. I’d say we’ve stretched the limit so far.”
Nick Roberts, (6-7, Sr., F/C) will get a new lease on basketball returning for his ‘COVID bonus’ season with the Rams. That is, when he clears his COVID protocols. He averaged 6.8 points, 3.6 rebounds per game last season.
An exciting new addition Morgan is eager to see come out of quarantine is Christian Bullock, a freshman guard from Goldsboro, N.C. who comes from the same hoops hotspot as a former Rams standout from recent history.
“He’s going to be really good. He’s going to play a point-combo type. He’s really a competitor. He’s from Goldsboro, so he’s a lot like. Ty’Quon Reid. A lefty. They’re both cut from the same cloth as far as toughness. They don’t quit. They’ve got that tenacity,” Morgan said.
“He’s going to be really, really good for us to come in off the bench and get us into offense and he’s really good on defense. That’s going to help us tremendously.”
The St. Andrews game, which is slated to begin at 7 p,m., will be closed to spectators but will be live streamed on the Rams Digital Sports Network, which can be accessed through bcrams.com.
The Rams are slated to travel to Columbia International University for a 4 p.m. game on November 19.
“We’re really excited about getting started whenever we can. I really like the pieces that we have, with all the guys getting a year back. Big Roberts will be able to play now. We’re just trying to get everybody back in the fold and once we get them back in the fold we can go from there,” Morgan said.
