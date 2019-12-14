COLUMBIA, S.C. — Three-pointers were the difference Saturday afternoon as Bluefield College men’s basketball lost to Columbia International 75-61.
In a battle of Rams the ones from Columbia International (8-4) made eight three-points while the Bluefield Rams (6-9) connected on one-of-13 attempted three-pointers.
Jermiah Jenkins made the lone three-pointer for Bluefield and scored a team-high 13 points.
Columbia was led by 22 points from Jeff Mcilwain while Corey Benton and Tajae Anderson chipped in 10 points each.
Niquan Cousins added 11 points along with four rebounds for Bluefield with Ben Grove and Nick Roberts each grabbing seven rebounds.
CIU forced 17 turnovers while only committing nine.
Bluefield found itself at the free-throw line often with 20 attempts and made 16 of them to keep the deficit close while shooting 37.7 percent from the field.
Columbia shot 43.9 percent from the field including 28.6 percent on 28 three-point attempts.
The rebounding battle was won by Bluefield 37-31 with 10 offensive rebounds but they were converted into only 11 second chance points while Columbia had 10 second chance points on seven offensive rebounds.
Bluefield is off until Jan. 2 when it hosts Union College at the Dome Gymnasium.
