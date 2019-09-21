BLUEFIELD — Tonight at Mitchell Stadium, the Bluefield College football team will take on Ave Maria College — a Roman Catholic college and surrounding community conceived of and largely funded by devout Domino’s Pizza founder Thomas Stephen Monaghan.
The Rams (0-3) head into their first-time meeting with the defending Sun Conference Champion Gyrenes (1-1) hoping that this game isn’t another domino ready to tumble into the ‘L’ column of the BC ledger.
Rams head coach Dewey Lusk believes last week’s 24-6 loss to the University of Pikeville might have been a turning point for his star-crossed and injury-riddled squad.
“At the end of the game when we talked, the kids were all like, ‘It’s time we do something.’ I think they’re going to come together this week,” said Lusk, whose team is off to the first 0-3 start since he took over the Bluefield College program.
“We’ve lost three straight here and losing ain’t real good. It feels bad. So I think they’ll work as hard as they possibly can. They know we have to play four quarters and they have to play together. I’m anxious to see how they rebound from last week,” he said.
They’ll have to rebound adding new parts to the mix while coping with injuries. Linebacker Chavez Hill was lost to a broken ankle last week. The BC offensive line will be yet another week without sophomore Julian Martin.
The snowball effect of moving the front around to cover for his absence resulted in some lapses in protection. That, in turn, contributed to quarterback Aidan Wilder passing for only 94 yards versus UPike — as opposed to the 302 he threw against Bethel and the 219 the week before that at Faulkner.
“They were twisting and blitzing and we had trouble picking them up. So he was having to get rid of the ball quick. Then when he did have time he was rushing himself thinking he wouldn’t have time,” Lusk said.
“We need to block and tackle better. That said, give credit to Pikeville for getting us into that situation. They have a really good team, and they’re tough,” he said.
Jordan Huntley, whose 71 yards versus Bethel is his best single-game rushing performance so far this season, will start at running back for the Rams.
Last week the Gyrenes edged St. Andrews 35-33 at home. The week prior, Ave Maria lost to Cumberlands, Ky. 30-23 in overtime.
Ave Maria is a meticulously planned religious community in Florida that has no pornography, no birth control and, evidently, no conventionally elected municipal governance. But it does have football.
It’s team has nine offensive starters back from last year, including its quarterback and most of its offensive line.
The Gyrenes have used three signal callers this season. Kevon O’Connor (11-141, 1 TD) has been the most prolific receiver. Charles Philias (36-169, 2 TDs) has thus far been the single most productive rusher. But the ball has been spread around quite a bit on the routes on a team that has passed for 350 yards over two games while rushing for 420 over the same span.
This week will provide the Rams defense an opportunity to eliminate mistakes that the Bears exploited last week.
“We’ve got to align better. I think if we align better, it’s going to put us in position to be able to be able to tackle them a little better,” Lusk said.
There are some things from last week Lusk wants to see repeated. For one thing, Bluefield College won the turnover battle with Pikeville 2-to-1.
The Rams also got another great game from punter-kicker Tanner Griffith, who won his second Mid-South Conference Appalachian Division Player of the Week award after hitting a pair of field goals and punting for a 41 yards per kick average.
“What a weapon he is. He can clip the field at any time. That’s been a pleasant surprise,” Lusk said.
“It’s nice that if you get down there and sputter and can’t get the ball in you can count on him to get you three points.”
This week the Rams look to get the ball in and the entire team is focused on getting a win in.
“We played a really good football team. Very quick, very big, very strong. “
“We did win the turnover battle, which we hadn’t done ... 2-to-1. And Tanner Griffith got his second Appalachian Division Player of the Week and a 41-yard punt average. Hit two field goals. What a weapon he is. He can clip the field at any time. Thats been a pleasant surprise.
It’s nice that if you get down there and sputter and can’t get the ball in you can count on him to get you three points.
“Every week you’ve got to go into it believing you’re going to win,” Lusk said.
“They’re a tough opponent. We need to play four quarters of football and be more sound and block and tackle better. If we can do those things and not turn it over, it’ll give us a chance to win the game.”
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.