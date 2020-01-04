WEST POINT, Ga. — Getting to the free throw line and three-point shooting were the differences Saturday evening as Bluefield College men’s basketball fell to Point University.
The Skyhawks took 17 more free throws and made 12 of them along with four more three-pointers to beat the Rams 97-87 in Appalachian Athletic Conference action.
Point went 23-31 from the free throw line while Bluefield made 11-of-14 attempts.
Both teams took care of the ball combining for only 21 turnovers and the Rams (6-10, 4-6 AAC) being the worse shooting team at 49.3 percent from the field. The Skyhawks (10-4, 6-3 AAC) shot 57.1 percent for the game.
Sae’Quahn Rogers scored a game-high 30 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Point. Jarrell Holmes only missed one shot from the field and scored 20 points.
Point had four scorers in double figures with Corey Bowen scoring 13 points and Lorenzo Freeman 10 points. Bowen and Freeman each had seven rebounds.
Nick Roberts led the Rams with 20 points on 10 two-pointers along with six rebounds.
Bluefield College had three players in double figures as Niquan Cousins scored 16 points and Parrish Stevons had 12 points. Wes Ayers had a team-high seven rebounds.
Bluefield heads on the road to St. Andrews Tuesday in AAC action.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Three-point shooting proficiency was the difference as Point University beat Bluefield College 52-44 Saturday evening in an Appalachian Athletic Conference game.
The Skyhawks (7-8, 4-7 AAC) made nine three-pointers to only three from the Rams (6-8, 5-5 AAC) for the game.
Nicole Izuagie made six three-pointers for Point as she had a team-high 19 points. The only other scorer in double figures for the Skyhawks was Te’ Johnson with 10 points and seven rebounds.
Bluefield shot 38.1 percent from the field while Point went 34.6 percent for the game.
The Rams were led by 13 points from Kianna Campbell as she was the only player in double figure. Campbell had six rebounds and four steals.
Bluefield heads to St. Andrews for an AAC game Tuesday.
